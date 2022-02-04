Traffic gridlock in Aylesbury after reports of fire in Wendover Road area

There is more traffic misery for motorists in Aylesbury this morning stemming from the Wendover Road area after reports of a fire.

Eyewitnesses state the road is closed near the traffic lights system close to the Esso Garage and police station on the A413 Wendover Road.

As a result there is gridlock in the area during the morning rush with two large schools in the area.

Wendover Road A413 in Aylesbury. Photo: Google Maps

Motorists are already reporting a domino effect on connecting roads.

More on this as we get it.