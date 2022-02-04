Traffic gridlock in Aylesbury after reports of fire in Wendover Road area
Eyewitnesses say the road is closed near the Esso Garage and police station
Friday, 4th February 2022, 7:46 am
Updated
Friday, 4th February 2022, 7:48 am
There is more traffic misery for motorists in Aylesbury this morning stemming from the Wendover Road area after reports of a fire.
Eyewitnesses state the road is closed near the traffic lights system close to the Esso Garage and police station on the A413 Wendover Road.
As a result there is gridlock in the area during the morning rush with two large schools in the area.
Motorists are already reporting a domino effect on connecting roads.
More on this as we get it.