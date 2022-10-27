Traffic chaos in Aylesbury after two-car collision at Horse and Jockey
Emergency services are on the scene and trying to control traffic in the area
27th Oct 2022, 6:59pm
There is traffic chaos in Aylesbury this evening after a two-car collision at the turning for The Horse and Jockey pub car park.
Eyewitnesses say a van and car were involved in a head-on collision but it is not known if anyone was injured.
Police, ambulance and fire services are at the scene and traffic management is in place.
But there has been an inevitable bottleneck of traffic heading in all directions at the busy junction.
The collision occurred on the Buckingham Road at around 5pm.