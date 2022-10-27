News you can trust since 1832
Traffic chaos in Aylesbury after two-car collision at Horse and Jockey

Emergency services are on the scene and trying to control traffic in the area

By Reporter
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 6:59pm

There is traffic chaos in Aylesbury this evening after a two-car collision at the turning for The Horse and Jockey pub car park.

Eyewitnesses say a van and car were involved in a head-on collision but it is not known if anyone was injured.

Police, ambulance and fire services are at the scene and traffic management is in place.

A van and a Renault car were involved in a collision at the Horse and Jockey in Aylesbury

But there has been an inevitable bottleneck of traffic heading in all directions at the busy junction.

The collision occurred on the Buckingham Road at around 5pm.

