Traffic chaos in Aylesbury after two-car collision at Horse and Jockey

There is traffic chaos in Aylesbury this evening after a two-car collision at the turning for The Horse and Jockey pub car park.

Eyewitnesses say a van and car were involved in a head-on collision but it is not known if anyone was injured.

Police, ambulance and fire services are at the scene and traffic management is in place.

A van and a Renault car were involved in a collision at the Horse and Jockey in Aylesbury

But there has been an inevitable bottleneck of traffic heading in all directions at the busy junction.