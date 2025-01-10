Traffic calming measures to be used in Aylesbury according to Bucks Council's latest roadworks list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has released its full list of upcoming roadworks for next week.

Included in the latest list of roadworks published by the authority is a road closure in Aylesbury.

There will also be traffic calming measures along key roads linking Aylesbury in nearby Stone and Haddenham.

Each week the council releases the full list of works it is undertaking as part of its ongoing road improvement scheme.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Bucks Council does not include emergency works and projects led by utility companies in this list.

Here is the schedule for the week starting 13 January:

Plane & Patch Resurfacing works -Institute Road, Taplow (Monday 13 January to Monday 20 January) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm. Footway Structural Repairs -Amersham Road, Chalfont St peter (Monday 13 to Friday 17 January) Footway structural repairs using multi-way lights in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Aylesbury Road, Princes Risborough (Monday 13 to Friday 31 January) Footway structural repairs using multi-way lights in operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm from 13 January to 24 January. Then 8pm to 6am from 27 January to 31 January.

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

-Beech Close, Buckingham (Monday 13 to Tuesday 21 February) Footway structural repairs using a road closure in operation between 8am and 5pm. Road Lining Capital Maintenance -B488 Upper Icknield Way & Tring Road (Westfield Road to Dunstable Road) (Monday 13 to Tuesday 14 January) Road lining using road closure in operation between 8pm to 6am. -A418 Aylesbury Road, Stone from the Village Hall to Churchway, Haddenham (Wednesday 15 to 21 Tuesday January) Capital road lining & road stud works using a road closure 8pm to 6am. -A418 Aylesbury Road, Haddenham from Churchway to Pegasus Way roundabout (Wednesday 15 to 21 Tuesday January) Capital road lining & road stud works using a road closure 8pm to 6am. Public Realm Improvement Works -White Hart Street, High Wycombe (Monday 28 October to Thursday 10 April) Public realm improvement works including footway widening, carriageway improvements including kerb realignment and drainage improvement works as part of the scheme. All delivered using a series of 24-hour road and footway closures, including night time and weekend working through to completion. The works will be carried out in following phases. Eden service yard will be accessible through Church Street during the road closure. • Carriageway Phase B - Travelodge to Queens Square (Carriageway works ) Mon 10/03/25 Mon 17/03/25 o 24 hr Road Closure from 07:00 10/03/2025 to 23:59 17/03/2025 • Carriageway Phase C- Church Street to Queens Square (Carriageway works ) Mon 24/03/25 Mon 10/04/25 o 24 hr Road Closure from 07:00 24/03/2025 to 23:59 31/03/2025 • Footway Phase A - Eden Entrance to Church Street (footway paving works) Mon 06/01/25 to Sun 26/01/25 • Footway Phase B – White Hart Street to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Mon 27/01/25 to Sat 15/02/25 • Footway Phase C – Queen Square to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Mon 10/02/25 to Fri 28/02/25

-Market Square, Aylesbury (Monday 6 January to Friday 28 March) This project is to undertake improvements to Market Square including power supply upgrades to enable the expansion of the market and facilitate events; flexibility of provision and configurations to suit multiple purposes, lighting enhancements to restore some of the heritage lanterns and illuminate historic monuments, statues, and benches; to make better the provision, to enhance a sense of place, increase safety and encourage increased night-time economy. These works will be carried out using a road closure and footway closure from Monday to Friday 7am to 7pm. Drainage Works

-Rectory Hill, Amersham (Monday 6 January to Friday 14 February) Drainage Improvement Works, using a 24/7 Road Closure Traffic Signals

-A4 Bath Road (outside Sainsbury’s), Burnham (Monday 13 to Friday 24 January) Upgrade of communications equipment – no carriageway incursion, 9:30am – 4pm. Streetlighting -Countywide Structural Replacements – (Monday 9 December to Friday 28 February) Replacement of columns across the county

-Countywide Electrical Repairs – (Monday 2 December to Saturday 31 May) Electrical remedial works across the county Other Works -B474 Penn Road, Hazlemere (Monday 6 to Friday 17 January) Sinkhole repair works, using a 24/7 road closure