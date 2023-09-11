Three Aylesbury routes included in full council list of roadworks scheduled this week

The list does not include works conducted by Thames Water or emergency closures

Three roads in Aylesbury have been included in the list of works planned by the council this week.

Edward Close from Dalesford up to Diane Walk is the subject of path improvements starting today (11 September) until next Friday (22 September).

During this period the footway will be closed.

An Aylesbury road is included in this week's schedule

Great Western Street will remain closed overnight this week, so that the street lighting by the road can be improved. Work began last Monday, and is scheduled to be completed next Thursday.

A safety barrier is being repaired on the Aston Clinton Bypass affecting traffic towards Aylesbury.

Until work is completed a lane closure will be used between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Bucks Council estimates that over 20,000 road repairs have been carried out since the start of April.

The local authority uses 15 teams working on road repairs who deal with potholes, some work some round the clock, seven days a week.

Bucks Council has committed £105 million to road improvements over a four-year period.

Some works are weather-dependent and subject to change at short notice. Bucks Council’s list of roadworks for the county does not include closures initiated by Thames Water or emergency road closures.

These dates may also be subject to change depending on the availability of materials and unforeseen circumstances out of our control, the council adds.

Here is the full list of planned council works for the week starting on 11 September.

Plane and patch works

-A412 Denham Avenue, Denham – A40 to Village Road (Monday 11 September to Friday 22 September)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation between 8pm to 6am.

Conventional surfacing works

-Following the works on Stanley Hill, Amersham works have begun on the roundabouts from White Lion Road through to Woodside Road (Tuesday 5 September to Wednesday 20 September)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure in operation between 8pm to 6am.

-Dollicott, Haddenham from Thame Road to Rudds Lane (Wednesday 13 September to Monday 18 September)

Conventional surfacing works using a full closure in operation between 7:30am to 5:30pm.

Footway resurfacing works

-Edward Close, Aylesbury from Dalesford up to Diane Walk (Monday 11 September to Friday 22 September)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure.

Drainage works

-Swan Lane / Castle Street, Marsh Gibbon (Monday 14 August to Sunday 1 October)

Drainage works using a full road closure 24 hours a day / 7 days a week.

-High Street, Old Amersham from Church Street to Mill Lane (Monday 4 September to Friday 13 October)

Drainage works using two-way signals in operation Monday to Friday between 7am – 7pm.

Micro surfacing road works

-Headline works only - under a road closure Monday to Friday 8:30am – 5pm

-Jones Way, Hedgerley - headline completed / iron work and lining to be programmed.

-Stevenson Road, Hedgerley - headline completed / iron work and lining to be programmed

-Clearbrook Close, Loudwater - headline completed / iron work and lining to be programmed

-Kendalls Close / Gladstone Rise, High Wycombe (Thursday 7 September)

-Cromwell Road, High Wycombe (Friday 8 September)

-Alexandra Road, High Wycombe (Friday 8 September)

-Spring Gardens Road, High Wycombe (Monday 11 September)

-Rosebery Ave, High Wycombe (Wednesday 13 September)

-Lansdowne Way, High Wycombe (Thursday 14 September)

-The Homestead Estate, High Wycombe (Friday 15 September)

Iron works and lining will be scheduled once the material has settled on the road.

Street lighting

-Various locations in High Wycombe from Thursday 10 August to Friday 29 September

As part of this year’s rolling programme, various outdated street lighting lanterns will be replaced across Buckinghamshire, starting in High Wycombe converting 680 lanterns and upgrading them with LED energy-efficient lighting. This saves approximately 70% of the energy previously used, whilst providing better quality lighting and reducing future maintenance costs. So far, we have replaced 354 lanterns (52%).

-Great Western Street, Aylesbury (Monday 4 September to Thursday 21 September)

LED lantern upgrade works carried out under a full road closure for 14 nights. Closure in place from 8pm to 6am.

Safety barrier repairs

-Aston Clinton Bypass – safety barrier works (Monday 11 September to Friday 15 September) between 9:30am to 3:30pm