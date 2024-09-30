Three Aylesbury routes included in Bucks Council's full list of roadworks this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Improvement works in three parts of Aylesbury have been included in Bucks Council’s full list of planned roadworks this week.

Bucks Council has released its full list of roadworks for the week starting today (30 September).

Each week the authority releases all the roadworks planned as part of its improvements project, this list does not include work that is carried out by utility companies such as Thames Water.

Here is the full list:

Plane and Patch Works

-Oxford Road, Denham (Monday 23 September to Friday 4 October) Plane and Patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am. -Slough Road, Iver (Monday 30 September to Friday 4 October) Plane and Patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

-Market Hill, Buckingham (Wednesday 2 October to Friday 4 October) Plane and Patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am. -A41 Aston Clinton Bypass, from Aston Clinton Road to B4635 Roundabout (Monday 30 September to Wednesday 2 September) Plane and Patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

Footway Resurfacing Works

-West Street, Marlow (Monday 16 September to Sunday 27 October) Footway Resurfacing works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation 9am to 3:30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on weekends.

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-Hag Hill Rise and Cavendish Crescent, Taplow (Monday 23 September to Thursday 3 October) Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 7pm.

-Southern Road, Aylesbury (Monday 30 September) Cutting and sealing the expansion joints after the resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

-Camborne Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 30 September to Friday 4 October) Lining, high friction surfacing, and cutting and sealing the expansion joints after the resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

-Buckingham Street, Tingewick (Thursday 3 October) Cutting and sealing the expansion joints after the resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7am to 7pm.

-Five Acre Wood, High Wycombe (Friday 4 October) Cutting and sealing the expansion joints after the resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7am to 7pm.

-College Crescent, Oakley (Friday 4 October) Cutting and sealing the expansion joints after the resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7am to 7pm.

Failed Road Reconstruction Works

-Bottrells Lane, Chalfont St. Giles (Thursday 19 September to Friday 4 October) Failed road reconstruction works using various road closures. These works will be carried out in the phases below:

Work under the road surface: From Thursday 19 September for 2 days using a road closure between 7am- 7pm. Carriageway reconstruction works: From Monday 23 September to 4 October using 24-hour road closure 7 days a week. Please note, during this time, no traffic will be allowed through the closure. Alternative route for affected users: Bottrells Lane, Silver Hill, Amersham Road, London Road East, Amersham Bypass, Gore Hill and vice versa.

-Carters Lane, Quainton (Tuesday 17 September to Friday 18 October) Failed Road Reconstruction works using various road closures. These works will be carried out in the phases below:

-Civils works: From Tuesday 17 September to Friday 27 September using a road closure between 7am - 7pm. Carriageway Reconstruction works: From Monday 30 September to Friday 18 October using 24-hour road closure 7 days a week. Please note, during this time, no traffic will be allowed through the closure. Alternative route for affected users: Pitchcott Hill, Pitchcott Road, Church Lane, Whitchurch Road, Oving Road, North Marston Lane, Whitchurch Lane, Pulpit Lane, Marston Hill, Portway, High Street, Quainton Road, Hogshaw Road and vice versa.

-Chilton Road, Long Crendon (Monday 30 September to Friday 18 October) Failed Road Reconstruction works using various road closures. These works will be carried out in the phases below:

Civils works: From Monday 30 September to Friday 4 October using a road closure between 7am - 7pm. Carriageway Reconstruction works: From Monday 7 October to Friday 18 October using 24-hour road closure 7 days a week. Please note, during this time, no traffic will be allowed through the closure. Alternative route for affected users: Thame Road, Chearsley Road, Chilton Road, Crendon Road and vice versa.

Traffic Calming Works

-Castlefields, High Wycombe (Monday 29 July to Friday 6 December) Traffic calming works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am to 5:30pm and Saturday 8am to 4pm.

The remaining works will be carried out in the follow phases:

-Spearing Road 24/09/2024 to 18/10/2024 (Cross Road to Rutland Avenue)

-Rutland Avenue 21/10/2024 to 25/10/2024 (Outside Mosque)

-Rutland Avenue 28/10/2024 to 01/11/2024 (Albion Road to Laburnum Road)

-Rutland Avenue junction with Cross Road 04/11/2024 to 29/11/2024

-Whitelands Road 02/12/2024 to 03/12/2024

-Spearing Road 04/12/2024

-Rutland Avenue 05/12/2024 to 06/12/2024 (The Middleway to Cross Road)

-A4129 Risborough Road, Kingsey (Monday 30 September – Wednesday 16 October) Traffic calming works including carriageway patching, road lining, road studs installation and High Friction Surfacing laying. These works will be carried out in the phases below.

-Resurfacing Works: Monday 30 September to Wednesday 2 October using night road closure 8pm to 6am.

-Road lining, road studs, High Friction Surfacing: Monday 14 October to Wednesday 16 October using night road closure 8pm to 6am.

Structure Works

-Lily’s Walk/A40 Abbey Way Elevated Road/Eden Centre – Mitigation Works (Week Commencing Monday 9 September to Friday 18 October)

Localised carriageway repairs including seepage/leakage testing, vehicle restraint system removal and reinstatement, concrete work, waterproofing and gully work over the structure to prevent further seepage/leakage to shops below.

Works to be carried out under 24/7 Lane 1 closure of the A40 Abbey Way Elevated Road (Aylesbury Bound) and a total closure for Lily’s Walk between 7:30am to 5:30pm.

Safety Fence Upgrade Works

-A421 Buckingham Road, Tingewick (Bridge 67333) (Wednesday 25 September to Wednesday 2 October) Safety fence upgrade works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Chearsley Road, Long Crendon (Thursday 3 October to Thursday 10 October)

Safety fence upgrade works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 09:30am and 3:30pm.

Developer Funded Works

-A418 Aylesbury Road, Bierton (current to 29 November)

Traffic calming scheme using 24hr two-way traffic signals.