Three Aylesbury projects included in council's full list of roadworks after week of traffic chaos

Three road improvement projects in Aylesbury have been included in the council’s full list of roadworks for next week.

This comes after additional emergency works authorised by the council caused traffic chaos throughout Aylesbury.

Children were forced to start exams late, residents missed commuter trains and people were stuck in traffic for three times the normal duration in Aylesbury.

Issues were linked to emergency repairs on traffic light systems, Thames Water emergency works, and previously scheduled road improvement projects.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

This week the council has authorised for non-emergency works in Aylesbury as part of its extensive improvement scheme.

The council’s full list does not include works carried out by utility companies and is subject to change at short notice.

Here is the full list for the week starting (20 May):

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-Frith Hill, South Heath (Monday 13 May to Tuesday 21 May)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between Monday and Friday 7:30am and 6pm.

-Preston Hill, Chesham (Tuesday 21 May)

Conventional remedial works using a road closure. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Buckingham Road & Perry Hill, Edgcott (Wednesday 22 May to Thursday 23 May)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 9am and 3pm.

-Radclive Road, Gawcott (Friday 24 May to Wednesday 29 May)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 7pm and 6am.

Footway Reconstruction

The Parade, Bourne End (Tuesday 7 May to Tuesday 4 June)

-Footway reconstruction works using a footpath closure. In operation between Monday and Friday 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Plane and Patch Works

-A421 Tingewick Road, Radclive (Monday 20 May to Tuesday 21 May)

Plane and patch works using a road closure. In operation Monday and Friday 8pm and 6am.

-Chesham Road, Amersham (Monday 20 May to Friday 24 May)

Plane and patch civils works using standard traffic management. In operation between Monday and Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Deep Mill Lane, Little Kingshill (Monday 20 May to Thursday 23 May)

Plane and patch works using a road closure. In operation between Monday and Friday 7am and 7pm.

-A41 Bicester Road, Aylesbury (Wednesday 22 May to Thursday 23 May)

Plane and patch remedial works using a road closure. In operation between Monday and Friday 8pm and 6am.

Structures Works

-Berry Hill Footbridge Replacement, Near Mill Lane, Taplow – (Tuesday 7 May to Friday 14 June)

Footbridge replacement works along Mill Lane (Mill Lane Bridge Section) using a 24/7 road closure as well as localised parking restrictions.

-Marlow Suspension Bridge, High Street, Marlow – (Monday 20 May to Tuesday 4 June)

Bridge survey and investigation works along High Street using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Active Travel Works

-Picasso Place, Aylesbury (Monday 13 May to Friday 7 June)

Raised table and cycleway installation using give and take traffic management. In operation between Monday and Friday 8am and 4:30pm.

Coring Investigation Works

-Lee Clump Road/Swan Bottom Road, The Lee (Monday 20 May)

Coring investigation works using standard traffic management. In operation between Monday and Friday 9:30am and 3pm.

-Place Farm Way, Monks Risborough (Tuesday 21 May)

Coring investigation works using a road closure. In operation between Monday and Friday 8am and 4pm.

-Thorney Mill Road, Iver (Thursday 23 May to Friday 24 May)

Coring investigation works using a road closure. In operation between Monday and Friday 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)

Traffic calming works using a combination of both two-way and three-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

Road Safety Maintenance Works

-Weedon Hill, Hyde Heath (Monday 20 May to Friday 21 June)

Road safety maintenance works including widening the existing footway, installing new street lighting columns, surface water drainage, installing a puffin crossing, carriageway resurfacing and road markings. These works will be carried out using two-way temporary traffic lights and a 24-hour road closure, which will be in operation from Tuesday 28 May to Friday 31 May. A nighttime closure will be in operation from Monday 10 June to Sunday 16 June between 8pm and 6am.

Developer Funded Schemes

-Road works at Oakfield Road/Bellingham Way junction - Stocklake, Aylesbury

Junction improvement work began this week (w/c 13 May) at Stocklake, Aylesbury and is expected to last for approximately 11 weeks. During the works, there will be traffic light management plus some temporary road closures and diversions will be necessary which will have an impact on local traffic.