Three Aylesbury projects included in Bucks Council's full list of planned roadworks this week

Every road calming measure set up by Bucks Council this week

Three Aylesbury projects have been included in Bucks Council’s full list of roadworks authorised this week.

Bucks Council has confirmed that footpath work is continuing on Craigwell Avenue and Rowland Way this week.

Also Aylesbury traffic will be impacted by its continued street lighting upgrades. Bucks Council’s list of planned roadworks only covers roads and paths affected by its ongoing street maintenance projects, and does not cover works set up by utility firms.

Each week works authorised by the council can be subject to change at short notice and some projects are weather dependent.

Here is the full list of works planned for the week starting 11 December:

Conventional Surfacing works

-Bicester Road, Long Crendon (Tuesday 5 December to Friday 15 December)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Windmill Lane, Widmer End (Monday 11 December to Wednesday 13 December)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure between 8pm and 6am.

-The Green, Wooburn (Monday 11 December to Wednesday 13 December)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Buckingham Road, Padbury (Wednesday 13 December to Saturday 16 December)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-A421 Buckingham Road, Tingewick. County Boundary to Main Street/A421 Tingewick Road Roundabout (Friday 15 December to Saturday 23 December)

Conventional Surfacing works using a full road closure between 8pm and 6am.

Different teams will be working together during this road closure period to ensure that the network is only disturbed once – they will resurface the A421/Main Street roundabout, repair the safety barrier in the central reservation, repaint the road markings and replace cats’ eyes studs on the dual carriageway.

Footways resurfacing works

-Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Monday 22 January)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Rowland Way, Aylesbury (Monday 20 November to Tuesday 19 December)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi-way traffic signals where required. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Chartridge Lane and Park Road, Chesham (Monday 20 November to Saturday 27 January)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi-way traffic signals where required, in operation between 7am and 7pm. These works will be done in two phases to allow a break for Christmas. Phase 1 will finish on Friday 22 December. Phase 2 will recommence from Monday 8 January 2024 and finish on Saturday 27 January 2024.

Drainage Works

-Brudenell Drive, Marsh Lane and Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville (Monday 27 November 2023 to Friday 12 January 2024)

Drainage works using both a lane management and give and take traffic management between 8am and 5pm on Brudenell Drive, 7am and 7pm on Marsh Lane, and 9:30am and 3:30pm on Lower Road.

Street Lighting Works

-Marlow – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Aylesbury – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Various Locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various Locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

-Bourg Walk Bridge – upgrade of lighting to LED lanterns along the Bourg Walk using partial closure (cyclists please dismount)

Road Lining Works

-Mill End Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 5 December to Tuesday 12 December)

Road Lining works using stop and go traffic management. In operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

Road Safety Works

-A421 Buckingham Road, Tingewick. County Boundary to Main Street/A421 Tingewick Road Roundabout (Friday 15 December to Saturday 23 December)

Road Safety Works will commence on the A421 Buckingham Road, Tingewick, where we will be repairing a safety barrier in the central reservation, as well as working together with other teams during this road closure period to ensure that the network is only disturbed once – so they will also resurface the A421/Main Street roundabout, repaint the road markings and replace cats’ eyes studs on the dual carriageway.

-A41 Aston Clinton Bypass (Monday 11 December)

Road safety barrier repairs using a back-to-back lane closure. In operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Network improvement works - Traffic Calming

-Water Stratford Road, Water Stratford (Monday 4 December to Friday 15 December)