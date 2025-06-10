This is where speed cameras are located across Aylesbury Vale
An interactive map on the Speed Camera Database shows where cameras are located and what the speed limit is for those roads.
The list is not definitive, other locations across Aylesbury Vale will be monitored by officials. Transport police can be deployed across the country to make sure people are driving safely and carefully.
Here is the list of places in Aylesbury Vale where it is believed active speed cameras are used:
-Aylesbury Road in Bierton – 30mph limit.
-A4157 in Elmhurst – 30mph limit
-Weedon Road (by Ocean Wave chip shop) – 30mph limit
-Wendover Road (by Chaucer Drive) – 30mph limit
-Churchill Avenue in Stoke Mandeville – 30mph limit
-London Road in Aston Clinton – 30mph limit
-A418 in Dinton – 50mph limit
-A418 in Gibraltar – 50mph limit
-Aylesbury Road in Princes Risborough - 30mph limit
-A41 in Kingswood – 40mph limit
-London Road in Buckingham – 30mph limit
-Fenny Road in Stoke Hammond – 30mph limit
-B440/Leighton Road in Edlesborough – 30mph limit