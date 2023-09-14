They've finally seen the light as Aylesbury Bus Station underpass gets much-needed safety upgrade

Some residents are said to have avoided the underpass

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The underpass surrounding Aylesbury Bus Station has received an upgrade to make it more appealing to pedestrians.

New lights have been installed on Great Western Street vastly improving visibility on the road and pavement by the station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is claimed that some residents would avoid walking through the route at certain times of the day due to the poor light.

New LED lights have lit up the route

Atkins Global, an engineering company, completed the assignment on Bucks Council authorisation.

A company spokesman stated: “Its now finally been revitalised with a full LED upgrade so all the lamps have been replaced with low energy and much brighter lamps which makes it feel so much safer and with winter approaching I am sure local residents will notice and appreciate all the effort.”

This part of Aylesbury has received criticism, especially surrounding its appearance and appeal.

The walkway prior to the upgrades

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year one resident described the area, which would be among the first things people travelling by train to Aylesbury would see, as an "Absolute embarrassment to the town."

He was annoyed at how dead plants had not been replaced along the walkway, meaning it looked as if newcomers first sight of Aylesbury would be coffins.

The nearby bus station has also gained unwanted infamy for its appearance.

A council employee from Greenwich, who travelled across the UK by public transport as part of a 24-hour challenge, labelled it as the worst bus station on the journey.