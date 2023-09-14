News you can trust since 1832
They've finally seen the light as Aylesbury Bus Station underpass gets much-needed safety upgrade

Some residents are said to have avoided the underpass
By James Lowson
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
The underpass surrounding Aylesbury Bus Station has received an upgrade to make it more appealing to pedestrians.

New lights have been installed on Great Western Street vastly improving visibility on the road and pavement by the station.

It is claimed that some residents would avoid walking through the route at certain times of the day due to the poor light.

New LED lights have lit up the routeNew LED lights have lit up the route
Atkins Global, an engineering company, completed the assignment on Bucks Council authorisation.

A company spokesman stated: “Its now finally been revitalised with a full LED upgrade so all the lamps have been replaced with low energy and much brighter lamps which makes it feel so much safer and with winter approaching I am sure local residents will notice and appreciate all the effort.”

This part of Aylesbury has received criticism, especially surrounding its appearance and appeal.

The walkway prior to the upgradesThe walkway prior to the upgrades
Last year one resident described the area, which would be among the first things people travelling by train to Aylesbury would see, as an "Absolute embarrassment to the town."

He was annoyed at how dead plants had not been replaced along the walkway, meaning it looked as if newcomers first sight of Aylesbury would be coffins.

The nearby bus station has also gained unwanted infamy for its appearance.

A council employee from Greenwich, who travelled across the UK by public transport as part of a 24-hour challenge, labelled it as the worst bus station on the journey.

Redeveloping the station has been discussed by councillors in the recent past, but no official revamp has been announced.

