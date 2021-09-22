Successful e-scooter trials across Aylesbury extended until end of March 2022

E-scooter trials taking place in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Princes Risborough have been extended until the end of March 2022.

This is to allow the e-scooter trials to continue to provide more travel choice to residents, to assess take-up and impact post lockdown, and to contribute to the national Department for Transport evidence collection on e-scooter usage.

Participating in the e-scooter trials has enabled Buckinghamshire Council to offer a sustainable mode of travel for its communities, especially while access to public transport has been reduced due to the Covid pandemic. It’s estimated that the e-scooter trials run by Zipp Mobility have reduced carbon emissions by 20 tonnes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private land, with the permission of the landowner. Riders cannot use a privately-owned e-scooter on the road, pavement or in a public space

Cuncillor Steven Broadbent, Cabinet Member for Transport, said the decision to extend the e-scooter trials was not taken lightly but made sense when the data on ridership and safety showed the trial’s popularity and success in Buckinghamshire.

He said: “The trials have enabled e-scooters to be introduced in a controlled and safe manner, from which we can provide evidence as to their suitability as a new transport mode in Buckinghamshire. It’s worth nothing that there have been over 45,000 rides in Buckinghamshire since the trials began and only one reported Health and Safety incident."

He added: “The Zipp Mobility e-scooter rental schemes in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Princes Risborough support the Climate Change Strategy approved by Cabinet in July 2020 by proactively promoting sustainable transport.”

Charlie Gleeson, CEO and Founder of Zipp Mobility, said: “Zipp Mobility are delighted to continue their relationship with Buckinghamshire Council and the people of Bucks. Our trial to date has been described as a resounding success and we are excited to see how e-scooters can continue to help Bucks achieve its ambitious climate action goals.”

The council and Zipp Mobility have undertaken additional measures to ensure that their e-scooter trials are as safe as possible by:

> Enforcing mandatory rider education/training via the booking app.

> Restricting the maximum speed of the Zipp e-scooters to 15mph.

> Encouraging the use of helmets and reminding riders to ride to the conditions of the highway and weather.

> Geo-fencing to reduce speeds and exclude the e-scooters from specific areas which are considered unsuitable or may pose safety risks.

> Specifying journey start and end locations in marked bays to promote good parking practice and reduce obstructing other members of the community such as visually impaired or blind residents.

> Implementing hygiene requirements to address Covid-19 (additional cleaning, advice to sanitise hands before and after use on the app).

> Warning riders when there are reports of misuse and banning some riders for antisocial riding.

> Offering regular training days with community groups to support safe usage of the e-scooters.

> Providing safety messages to riders over social media, email and via the app.

Only e-scooters authorised through official trials can be used. Which means that in Buckinghamshire, only Zipp Mobility e-scooters are legal.

Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private land, with the permission of the landowner. Riders cannot use a privately-owned e-scooter on the road, pavement or in a public space. If they do so, they risk receiving a large fine, points on their driving licence and the possibility of their e-scooter being seized.