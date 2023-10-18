Six Aylesbury roads named in top 10 of those where most fines are issued in all of Bucks

Over 700 fines were given on one Aylesbury road

The 10 roads given the most parking tickets by Buckinghamshire Council have been revealed.

Out of the 10 roads where the most fines were delivered, six were in Aylesbury.

A total of 31,851 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were handed out in Bucks in 2022, data obtained from the council under a Freedom of Information Act shows.

The unitary authority collected £927,324.93 from parking tickets last year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) can report.

More drivers were hit with PCNs in 2022 than in the previous 12 months, the council said, as greater numbers of people “returned to the roads” after the pandemic.

Check below for a list of the total PCNs issued on each of the 10 most-ticketed streets in Bucks:

High Street, Aylesbury (780)

King George V Road, Amersham (605)

Buckingham Street, Aylesbury (476)

Rickfords Hill, Aylesbury (432)

Railway Street, Aylesbury (425)

Waterside, Chesham (395)

Kingsbury, Aylesbury (379)

High Street, High Wycombe (353)

Broad Street, Chesham (346)

Britannia Street, Aylesbury (309)

Councillor Steven Broadbent was asked why the high streets of Aylesbury and High Wycombe, as well as Amersham’s King George V Road, were all PCN hotspots.

He told the LDRS: “These particular streets receive a high number of PCNs due to their location and high traffic flow.

“Two of these streets are busy high streets, while the third serves a popular leisure centre and is located next to Amersham Railway Station.

“As a result, more motorists are likely to park in contravention of the parking restrictions.”

The councillor also claimed that an uptick in PCNs on the previous year was fuelled by drivers’ continued emergence from the pandemic.

He said: “The number of PCNs issued in 2022 has increased compared to 2021. One reason for this, is the continued return of motorists to car parks and streets following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As the number of vehicles on the road increases, so does the likelihood of drivers violating parking restrictions and subsequently being issued PCNs.”

Councillor Broadbent also suggested that Bucks’ extensive road network meant it ranked as one of the most-ticketed counties in the country.

He said: “Buckinghamshire Council covers 450 miles of public highway and more than 80 car parks across Buckinghamshire.

“This area includes a number of large and busy towns, direct links to central London, and more than 250 schools.

“While we cannot comment on other councils’ PCN figures, it is clear that Buckinghamshire’s extensive road network and high population density contribute to its ranking as one of the counties issuing the most PCNs.