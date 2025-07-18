The full list of weekly roadworks has been published by the council and there are a number of schemes around Aylesbury to be mindful of.

Work continues on road repairs across Buckinghamshire, both through our extensive planned programme and in response to reports from the public and our own inspections.

Over 340 schemes are being delivered this year, including larger resurfacing projects, major drainage improvements, footway works and road safety projects on specific sections of the highways, and this programme continues.

Buckinghamshire highways teams continue to attend to road defects including potholes, and provide repairs, some round the clock, seven days a week but when the weather is particularly cold or wet, this may mean temporary, or emergency repairs being undertaken until the weather conditions improve.

As part of Buckinghamshire Council’s rolling £120m investment in roads across the county over four years, work is taking place at the following locations through Buckinghamshire Highways' Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

The works are part of a rolling programme of countywide work and some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

The council states the dates may also be subject to change depending on the availability of materials and unforeseen circumstances out of our control. The authority also apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused

No weekend working unless specified.

Micro Surfacing Prep

Green End Street, Aston Clinton (Monday 21 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 9am to 3:30pm.

Brook Street, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 22 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am to 7pm.

Conventional

London Road, Aston Clinton (Wednesday 16 July to Thursday 31 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm to 6am.

Deans Close, Stoke Poges (Thursday 24 July to Friday 25 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am to 5pm.

Ivinghoe Freight Zone Phase 3

Replacement of signs and signposts at the below locations. Working hours are 9am to 3:30pm for all sites.

B440/B489 Traveller’s Rest Roundabouts - 21, 22, 23 and 24 July using multi-way traffic lights.

B488 Westfield Rd RBT, Pitstone (Near Folly Farm) - 22, 25, and 28 July using multi-way traffic lights. 24 July the crew will be working from the verge.

Carriageway Resurfacing Works

Rose Drive, Eunice Grove, Kesters Road & Cavendish Road, Chesham (Monday 30 June to Wednesday 23 July).

Carriageway resurfacing works: Tuesday 15 July and Monday 21 July using a road closure, in operation Monday to Friday between 7am to 7pm.

The Parkway & Longstone Road, Iver Heath (Friday 11 July to Tuesday 29 July).

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

Herbert Road & Plantation Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 15 July to Thursday 31 July). Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

Structures

Oxford Road Cycle Bridge, Aylesbury (Friday 30 June to Friday 22 August) Replacement of bearings and minor repairs with topcoat painting for the main section of the bridge using a footpath closure with diversions in place for pedestrians, operation between 9am to 3:30pm.

Surface Dressing Prep

Outer Aylesbury Ring, (HOGSHAW) North Marston (Wednesday 23 July) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am to 5pm.

Surface Dressing

The headline treatment for this programme will commence on the dates below and will be followed by various days of sweeping to clear the loose stones and then a further road closure will be required to re-install the road markings and studs. These works will take place over a 2-3 week period depending on the collection of loose stone. Please see the current works that are in progress for next week:

Perry Lane, Bledlow, (Monday 21 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

Kimblewick Road, Little Mead & Kimblewick, Little Meadle & Kimblewick (Monday 21 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

Two Dells Lane, Ashley Green, (Tuesday 22 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

Taplow Common Road, Burnham, (Tuesday 22 July) Carriageway surface dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7am to 7pm.

Plane and Patch Resurfacing Schemes

Bockmer Road, Marlow Common (Monday 21 to Friday 25 July) Carriageway resurfacing scheme using a road closure in operation between the hours of 7am to 7pm.

Streetlighting

Countywide Structural & Electrical Testing (Tuesday 27 May to Thursday 31 July).

The council has asked motorists to ‘please respect our workforce while they make improvements to Buckinghamshire’s Highways’.