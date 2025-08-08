Several Aylesbury projects included in council's summer holiday roadworks schedule
Bucks Council has released its latest travel and roadworks update for the entire county. The list for the week starting 11 August includes several projects taking place in Aylesbury.
Bucks Council’s weekly travel list does not include projects authorised by utility companies and emergency works. Some projects are subject to change at short notice and poor weather may cause late notice changes.
Here is the full list:
Footways Reconstruction -Walton Road, Aylesbury (Monday 4 August to Saturday 30 August) Footways reconstruction works using a lane closure and multiple lights in operation between 7am and 7pm, with weekend working.
Conventional
-Cressex Road, High Wycombe (Monday 28 July to Monday 11 August) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8:30pm and 6am.
-Station Road, Loudwater (Wednesday 6 August to Tuesday 12 August) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.
-A41 Tring Road, Aylesbury (Monday 11 August to Thursday 21 August) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.
Structures
-Oxford Road Cycle Bridge, Aylesbury (Friday 30 June to Friday 22 August) Replacement of bearings and minor repairs with topcoat painting for the main section of the bridge using a footpath closure with diversions in place for pedestrians. Operation between 9am and 3:30pm.
-Hunter Street, Buckingham (Wednesday 13 August) Inspection on the railway bridge using a road closure in operation between 9am and 3:30pm.
-Surface Dressing Road Marking and Stud Works (PHASE 2)
-Two Dells Lane, Ashley Green, Ashley (Monday 11 August to Tuesday 12 August) Carriageway surface dressing road marking works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.
-Taplow Common Road, Burnham (Wednesday 13 August to Thursday 14 August) Carriageway surface dressing road marking works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.
Plane and Patch
-Vale Road, Chesham (Monday 11 August to Friday 15 August) Plane and patch resurfacing scheme using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.
South East Aylesbury Link Road (SEALR) works
Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville, will be fully closed overnight (7pm to 6am) from Monday 4 August to Monday 11 August. This is to enable the final surface course and white lining to be completed as part of the SEALR programme. Footways on Lower Road will remain open as normal.