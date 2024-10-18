Several Aylesbury projects included in council's full list of upcoming roadworks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of road improvement works are still ongoing in Aylesbury, Bucks Council confirmed today (18 October)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority has included a number of projects in Aylesbury in its wider weekly list of works set to start on Monday (21 October).

Each week the council releases a plan outlining every road and path improvement scheme it has authorised as part of its larger project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this list emergency road works and schemes overseen by utility companies are not included.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Here is the full list for the week starting 21 October:

Footway Resurfacing Works

-West Street, Marlow (Monday 16 September to Sunday 27 October)

Footway Resurfacing works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation 9am to 3:30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on weekends.

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-A4157 Oakfield Road, Aylesbury (Thursday 10 October to Tuesday 22 October) Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7pm to 7am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Abbey Way Gyratory, High Wycombe (Thursday 10 October to Monday 21 October)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7pm to 7am.

-A404 Amersham Road, Hazlemere (Monday 21 October to Wednesday 30 October) Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7pm to 7am.

Failed Road Reconstruction Works

-Bottrells Lane, Chalfont St. Giles (Thursday 19 September to Monday 21 October) Post surfacing work: Wednesday 9 October to Monday 21 October using a road closure 7am to 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternative route for affected users: Bottrells Lane, Silver Hill, Amersham Road, London Road East, Amersham Bypass, Gore Hill and vice versa.

-Twyford to Marsh Gibbon Road, Twyford (Thursday 17 October to Friday 8 November) Carriageway Reconstruction works: From 21 October to 8 November using 24-hour road closure 7 days a week. Please note, during this time, no traffic will be allowed through the closure.

Plane and Patch Surfacing Works

-Bicester Road, Aylesbury (Monday 14 October to Wednesday 30 October) Plane and patch surfacing works using a road closure in place from 8pm to 6am.

Traffic Calming Works

-Castlefields, High Wycombe (Monday 29 July to Friday 6 December)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Traffic calming works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am to 5:30pm and Saturday 8am to 4pm.

-The remaining works will be carried out in the follow phases:

-Rutland Avenue 21/10/2024 to 25/10/2024 (Outside Mosque)

-Rutland Avenue 28/10/2024 to 01/11/2024 (Albion Road to Laburnum Road)

-Rutland Avenue junction with Cross Road 04/11/2024 to 29/11/2024

-Whitelands Road 02/12/2024 to 03/12/2024

-Spearing Road 04/12/2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Rutland Avenue 05/12/2024 to 06/12/2024 (The Middleway to Cross Road)

Coring Investigation Works

-Jordans Lane (Monday 21 October to Wednesday 23 October)

Coring Investigation Works using stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Rickmansworth Lane, Chalfont St Peter (Monday 21 October to Wednesday 23 October)

Coring Investigation Works using a combination of three-way temporary traffic signals and stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Oxford Road, Gerrards Cross ( Tuesday 22 October to Thursday 24 October)

Coring Investigation Works using stop & go traffic management in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm

-Rickmansworth Road, Amersham (Wednesday 23 October to Friday 25 October)

Coring Investigation Works using a combination of three-way temporary traffic signals and stop & go traffic management in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Latimer Bottom, Latimer Village (Wednesday 23 October to Friday 25 October)

Coring Investigation Works using a combination of four-way temporary traffic signals and stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

Structure Works

Lily’s Walk/A40 Abbey Way Elevated Road/Eden Centre – Mitigation Works (Week Commencing Monday 9 September to Friday 25 October)

Localised carriageway repairs including seepage/leakage testing, vehicle restraint system removal and reinstatement, concrete work, waterproofing and gully work over the structure to prevent further seepage/leakage to shops below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works to be carried out under 24/7 Lane 1 closure of the A40 Abbey Way Elevated Road (Aylesbury Bound) and a total closure for Lily’s Walk between 7:30am to 5:30pm.

-Denham Road, Iver Heath Culvert Lining work

Phase one (Temporary works & enabling works) will be from 9am on Monday 21 October to Friday 25 October 5pm using temporary two-way traffic.

Phase two (Culvert lining works) will be carried out from 6pm on Friday 25 October to 5am on Monday 2 October using a 24/7 road closure.

Safety Fence Upgrade Works

Wendover Bypass, Wendover (Friday 11 October to Wednesday 30 October)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safety fence upgrade works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 8pm and 6am. Street lighting

-A355 M40 J2 Beaconsfield Bypass, Pyebush Roundabout (Monday 14 October – Saturday 9 November)

LED lantern upgrade, signpost, bollard and column installations and traffic sign upgrades using a road closure in operation from 8pm to 6am

Countywide lamppost stump replacements – removal of old stumps and installation of new lighting columns (Monday 21 October – Friday 29 November)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amersham, Aston Clinton, Aylesbury, Beaconsfield, Buckingham, Chesham, Dagnall, Denham, Farnham Royal, Flackwell Heath, George Green, Gerrards Cross, Great Kimble, Haddenham, Hazlemere, High Wycombe, Iver, Little Chalfont, Loudwater, Marlow, Marsworth, Radclive, Rowsham, Stewkley, Stokenchurch, Tingewick, Weston Turville, Wexham, Whaddon, Winslow. Traffic Management will vary.

Developer Funded Works

-A418 Aylesbury Road, Bierton (current to 29 November)

Traffic calming scheme using 24hr two-way traffic signals.

For more information and contact details go Bierton Traffic Calming online.