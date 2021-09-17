Seven-week construction announced on Bicester Road in Aylesbury in full list of Bucks works planned next week

The A41 on Bicester Road and the Bicester Road/Jackson Road/Dickens Way junction will be worked on in Aylesbury next week, the council confirms.

Bicester Road which has been closed all week, will still be worked on next week.

The closure of this road is one of several emergency works which has led to severe delays across town in the past fortnight.

planned work begins for seven weeks at one Aylesbury junction

Emergency works beginning on certain roads, just as schools reopened, has caused chaos and hour-long delays at peak times for motorists in Aylesbury.

Maintenance planned on the A41 means a two-way traffic flow will be in place and certain parts of the road will be coned off.

At the junction a temporary roundabout will be erected and drivers will have to navigate a single lane system.

Footway closures and diversion routes will also be used in the next seven weeks at the junction.

Here is the council's full list of planned works for Bucks, as always some work is weather dependent and subject to change on short notice:

Conventional Surfacing Programme

-A4129 Thame Road, Kingsey – County Boundary to Dove Farm (Monday 20 September to Wednesday 22 September)

Surfacing works using a night time road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.

-A4010 Wycombe Road, Saunderton – Haw Lane to The Residence (Thursday 23 to Monday 4 October)

Surfacing works using a night time road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.

-A413 Duck Lake, Maids Moreton – Avenue Road to Main Street (Monday 20 September to to Wednesday 29 September)

Surfacing works using a night time road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.

Plane and Patch Programme

-Weedon Lane, Amersham – Whole junction with Copperkins Lane (Wednesday 22 September to Friday 24 September)

Rejuvo Surfacing work using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7am and 4pm.

-Hillside Road, Marlow – Junction with Woodland Way (Thursday 23 September to Monday 27 September)

Rejuvo Surfacing work using localised traffic management in operation between 7am and 4pm.

Footway Improvement Works

-London End, Beaconsfield – length of footway (Monday 20 September to Friday 24 September)

Footway Improvement works using localised traffic management and 2 way temporary traffic signals in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Fox Road, Holmer Green – Harries Way to Browns Road (Monday 20 September to Thursday 24 September)

Footway Improvement works using localised traffic management in operation between 8am and 7pm.

Preliminary Investigation Works

-Amersham Hill, High Wycombe – Castle Street to Lucas Road Junction (Tuesday 21 September to Thursday 23 September)

Preliminary investigation works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Junction Improvement Works

-A41 Bicester Road – Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury (Monday September 20 to June 2022)

Junction Improvement works and signalisation upgrade – Traffic Management for the initial phase 1 will be coned off working areas still allowing for 2 way traffic flow.

Construction Works – Bicester Road/Jackson Road/Dickens Way junction

From Monday 20 September, construction will start at the Bicester Road/Jackson Road/Dickens Way junction and will involve lane closures on the approach to the junction, with all approaches to the junction being a single lane. There will also be footway closures, with appropriate diversion routes.

Initial works will be to remove the existing Jackson Road/Dickens Way/A41 roundabout and islands. This will be followed by utility diversion works.