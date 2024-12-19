Safety expert warns more accidents are 'sad inevitability' as e-scooter collision data is released for Thames Valley

Dozens of people were injured by e-scooter collisions in Thames Valley last year, new figures show.

The RAC said stopping the illegal use of private e-scooter on roads should be a priority, adding riders should ensure they can operate them safely.

There were 61 casualties from e-scooter collisions recorded by Thames Valley Police in 2023, according to recent figures from the Department for Transport.

It was down from 63 the year before, but it was an increase from 18 in 2020, when records began.

Across Britain, there were 1,387 casualties in collisions involving e-scooters last year, a fall from 1,502 in 2022. However, it was a significant jump from 484 in 2020.

Overall, 1,117 of the casualties were e-scooter users, with 105 using rentals.

Rod Dennis, RAC road safety spokesperson, said: "While e-scooters have the potential to improve mobility for many people, including those who only travel short distances or who have yet to pass their driving tests, they are another thing for drivers and other road users to have to look out for."

He added: "As the number of e-scooters on the road increases, it's perhaps a sad inevitability that collisions involving them will rise, so we need to ensure every e-scooter rider has the skill and experience to operate them properly and safely.

"Stopping the illegal use of private e-scooters on the roads, some of which have been modified to allow them to be ridden at higher speeds, should also be a priority."

The figures also show police recorded 416 people seriously injured and 965 slightly injured in collisions involving e-scooters.

There were also six people killed in these collisions – they were all e-scooter riders.

A Government spokesperson said: "Safety is at the heart of our e-scooter trials and we have set minimum standards for e-scooters design, as well as regulations and guidance on speed limits, insurance, driving licence requirements and precautions to keep people safe.

"Private e-scooters remain illegal to use on public roads and the Government will continue to support the police to ensure they have the tools they need for enforcement."

Milton Keynes City Council and Bucks Council both run e-scooter rental services.