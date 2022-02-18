Roadworks taking place across Aylesbury in the next week including High Street footpath repairs

Bucks Council has released its latest update listing all the roadworks taking place across Aylesbury and beyond in the next week including High Street footpath repairs.

As part of Buckinghamshire Council’s £100m investment in roads across the county over the next four years, work will be taking place this week at the following locations through Transport for Buckinghamshire’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

Some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice. These dates may also be subject to change depending on the availability of materials and the effects of COVID-19 on supply chain partners.

Roadworks

No weekend working unless specified.

Conventional Surfacing Programme:

Slough Road, Iver (Tuesday 8 February to Tuesday 22 February)

Surfacing works using a 24-hour road closure in operation from Friday 18th to Sunday 20th February and a road closure in operation 21st and 22nd February between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Plane and Patch Programme:

Glebe Close, Albion Road and Queen Street, Pitstone (Monday 21 February to Friday 25 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Hatch Lane, Radnage – From Bottom Road to Green End Road (Wednesday 23 February to Thursday 24 February)

Surfacing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works:

Hulbert End, Aylesbury (Thursday 14 October to Friday 25 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Wycombe Road, Saunderton – Lee Road to Woodway (Monday 10 January to Tuesday 25 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

High Street, Aylesbury – Britannia Street to Market Square (Monday 17 January to Monday 21 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Wycombe End, Beaconsfield – Holtspur Top Lane to Old Bengal Restaurant (Monday 17 January to Tuesday 1 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Lucas Road, High Wycombe (Monday 31 January to Tuesday 22 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Welbeck Avenue, Aylesbury – From Ingram Avenue to Bedgrove (Thursday 10 February to Wednesday 9 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Barnard Crescent, Aylesbury – From Harvey Road to Guttmann Road (Tuesday 15 February to Friday 25 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Hazlehurst Drive, Aylesbury (Monday 21 February to Saturday 26 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Saturday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Dunsham Lane, Aylesbury – From Mowbray Road to the boundary of No.24 Dunsham Lane (Monday 25 October to Friday 4 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Works:

Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles – From Deadhearn Lane to Chesham Lane (Monday 7 February to Wednesday 2 March)

Drainage improvement works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

Network Improvement Schemes:

A413 Buckingham Road, Weedon/Hardwick – From the junction with New Road to the junction Lower Road (Monday 21 February to Friday 25 February)

Installation of high friction surfacing and solar road studs using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:00pm and 6:00am.

Westcott Roundabout (A41 Bicester Road) (Monday 21 February to Friday 4 March)

Kerbing, signs and lining works using 4-way traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday for 24 hours a day, which will be manned during peak times.

Lining works:

Thornborough Road, Thornborough/Padbury Road, Padbury – From A413 Buckingham Road to A421 Bletchey Road (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using 2/3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Whaddon Road/Mursley Road, Mursley – From A421 Bletchley Road to Main Station Road junction (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Cublington Road, Cublinton/Wing Road, Wing (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Pound Hill/Green End, Great Brickhill – From Lower Way junction to near Home Farm Lane (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

B489 Tring Road, Edlesborough – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B440 Leighton Road (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

B489 Dunstable Road, Ivinghoe – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B488 (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

B489 Lower Icknield Way, Marsworth – From the junction with Watery Lane to Marsworth Village (Monday 24 January to Monday 28 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Latimer Road/Latimer Village, Latimer – From Bell Lane to the junction with A404 (Monday 21 February to Friday 18 March)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Marlow Road, Stokenchurch – From A40 to Bigmore Lane (Monday 21 February to Friday 18 March)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Amersham Road (A404), Little Chalfont (Monday 21 February to Friday 18 March)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Main Road, Lacey Green (Monday 21 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Saunderton Vale and Deanfield Close, Saunderton (Tuesday 22 February)

Lining works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Bridge Schemes:

High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge (Monday 4 October 2021 to Tuesday 25 October 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs):

A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury (Tuesday 1 June 2021 to 30 June 2022)