Roadworks projects and emergency repairs behind latest traffic misery in Aylesbury
Many Aylesbury road users have taken to social media this morning after traffic ground to a halt on Tring Road.
Motorists spotted that four-way traffic lights by the Holiday Inn on Aston Clinton Road had stopped working yesterday.
Bucks Council has secured a permit to replace the faulty lights and warned motorists that delays are likely. Currently the repair work is scheduled to last for up to a week on the main road.
Already in the area other major traffic calming works are underway on the same road as part of a major traffic calming project. Until the end of July council workers are altering lanes, building new calming islands, and speed bumps on the road leading into Aylesbury. Further roadworks linked to scheme on Bierton Road between Bedgrove and Aston Clinton have increased motorists’ long wait to reach the town centre.
One resident said on Facebook this morning, that a 10-minute journey took over 90 minutes to complete. Another missed two trains due to the glacially slow progress traffic was making.
Elsewhere in Aylesbury, Bierton was described as a ‘disaster zone’, currently Thames Water is completing maintenance work on two different parts of Burcott Lane.
Bucks Council staff are also completing maintenance work on Bicester Road where delays are likely. According to the One.Network further delays are anticipated in Meadowcroft, in Albany Place a road has been closed by the council whilst street works are completed.
Delays have also been reported in Kingsbrook, where the council is completing traffic signal repairs on Douglas Road, carriageway alterations on Bellingham Way, and have authorised a lane closure on Stocklake.
As always people have blamed the delays on the changing make up of Aylesbury as a town, that is struggling to adapt to its growing population.
More houses and developments are coming to Aylesbury in the next decade, but many locals continue to believe its road system is not diverse enough to serve its current population, let alone a potential 30,000 additional households in 12 years.