Roadworks projects and emergency repairs behind latest traffic misery in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Faulty traffic lights have caused Aylesbury roads to be gridlocked during the school run this morning (13 May).

Many Aylesbury road users have taken to social media this morning after traffic ground to a halt on Tring Road.

Motorists spotted that four-way traffic lights by the Holiday Inn on Aston Clinton Road had stopped working yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council has secured a permit to replace the faulty lights and warned motorists that delays are likely. Currently the repair work is scheduled to last for up to a week on the main road.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Already in the area other major traffic calming works are underway on the same road as part of a major traffic calming project. Until the end of July council workers are altering lanes, building new calming islands, and speed bumps on the road leading into Aylesbury. Further roadworks linked to scheme on Bierton Road between Bedgrove and Aston Clinton have increased motorists’ long wait to reach the town centre.

One resident said on Facebook this morning, that a 10-minute journey took over 90 minutes to complete. Another missed two trains due to the glacially slow progress traffic was making.

Elsewhere in Aylesbury, Bierton was described as a ‘disaster zone’, currently Thames Water is completing maintenance work on two different parts of Burcott Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the roadworks authorised in Aylesbury, red dots mark delays, photo from One.Network

Bucks Council staff are also completing maintenance work on Bicester Road where delays are likely. According to the One.Network further delays are anticipated in Meadowcroft, in Albany Place a road has been closed by the council whilst street works are completed.

Delays have also been reported in Kingsbrook, where the council is completing traffic signal repairs on Douglas Road, carriageway alterations on Bellingham Way, and have authorised a lane closure on Stocklake.

As always people have blamed the delays on the changing make up of Aylesbury as a town, that is struggling to adapt to its growing population.