Roadworks: Bucks Council releases latest list of roadworks to watch out for

Road closed sign.

Drivers take note – Bucks council has released its latest list of roadworks to look out for over the next week.

The council says the work is part of a rolling scheme – with over 340 projects set for this year from road resurfacing to drainage improvements.

It’s part of a £120m investment in roads across the county over four years.

Here’s the latest list:

​Surface Dressing Preparation Works

Winslow Road, Swanbourne: Wednesday, June 18 to Thursday, June 26 – Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7.30am and 5pm.

Network Safety Schemes

A422 Buckingham to County Boundary – Route Corridor: Monday, June 16 to Friday, June 20 – Installation of road studs using a road closure in operation from 8pm to 6am.

Structures Chapel Road Culvert, Aylesbury: Friday, May 30 to Monday, July 7 – Ford refurbishment using a road closure on the weekends in operation from Friday 8pm to Monday 6am.

Conventional Resurfacing Works

Bierton Road & Aylesbury Road, Bierton: Monday, June 9 to Thursday, June 19 – Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 7am.

Footway Improvement Schemes

Elmhurst Road, Aylesbury: Monday, June to Friday, July 18 – Footway Reconstruction using traffic lights in operation between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Plane and Patch Resurfacing Works

Penn Road, Beaconsfield: Monday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 18 – Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Thorney Mill Road, Iver: Wednesday, June 18 to Saturday, June 21 – Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Streetlighting

Countywide Structural & Electrical Testing: Tuesday, May 27 to Thursday, July 31

HS2 Works

Rocky Lane, Wendover: until Monday, August 18 – Road closure of Rocky Lane with a signposted diversion route, various activities around the perimeter of Rocky Lane.

A413 London Road, Wendover – Construction at the Small Dean Viaduct including, lifting precast concrete segments, pouring the bottom slab of the viaduct and installing the viaduct parapets. Overnight road closures will be in place to prevent the risk of concrete dripping onto the road, and the lifting of the parapets directly above the A413. Overnight road closure (8.30pm to 5.30am): Wednesday, June 25 to Friday, June 27.