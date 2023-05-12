Road closures will be in force in central Aylesbury from today (Friday).

Surfacing works along the High Street - from the section of the road with scaffolding down to and including the Exchange Street roundabout – means the area will be closed off to drivers from 8pm to 6am, until Friday May 19.

A road closure is also expected along the A418 Bierton Road – from the junction with Manor Road to Douglas Road – from Friday May 19 to Thursday June 1, between 8pm and 6am.

Other works across the county include:

The A4010 New Road in High Wycombe – from Lane End Road to bus stop near No. 62 - Monday May 15 to 17, from 8pm to 6am.

Parkway, Marlow – Parkway Junction with the A4155 roundabout finishing just before the footway over A404 carriageway - from Monday May 15 to Wednesday May 17.

Nicol Road, Chalfont St Peter – from Gold Hill North to Grove Lane – from Thursday May 18 to Tuesday May 23, between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Station Approach, Marlow – from Lock Road to the railway station access road- overnight from 7.30pm on Thursday May.

The works are part of a rolling programme of countywide work and some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice. These dates may also be subject to change depending on the availability of materials and unforeseen circumstances out of our control. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

Buckinghamshire County Council says, due to much higher numbers of road defects than in recent years, Buckinghamshire Highways teams are prioritising the most dangerous potholes and making urgent repairs. Other potholes and defects are scheduled for repair according to safety criteria and Buckinghamshire Highways is working through this plan, with eight repair crews are aiming to complete 2,500 jobs per month.

Where it cannot give normal advance periods of notice, the council will aim to organise letter drops but apologises in the event it is not possible to do so while assuring minimal disruption.