Road closures: Dozens for Buckinghamshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Buckinghamshire will have 45 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M25, from 10.30pm January 12 to 5am January 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 4B and M25 clockwise, junction 15, Slip and link road closures for safety fence repairs, diversion via National Highways roads.

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

• A40, from 11.15pm January 11 to 5.30am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 / M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 lane closure, carriageway closure and diversion route for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• A404, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 Handy Cross / M40, junction 4, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A43, from midday, November 4 2024 to 6am January 25 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow roundabout to Oxford road roundabout, carriageway closure due to resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm December 6 2024 to 6am March 29 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Brackley, carriageway, layby and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A404, from 9.30pm January 8 2025 to 6am January 10 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, Marlow to M40, junction 4, slip road and lane closures for maintenance work.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 2pm November 18 2024 to 6am March 2 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester Roundabout, carriageway, slip roads, and lane closure, plus 24/7 contraflow and layby closures for, junction improvements, diversion routes will use National Highways and local authority network.

And a further 37 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A404, from 8pm January 13 to 4am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 southbound, lane closure and lane closure slips, Local authority road sweeping and litter picking.

• A404, from 8pm January 13 to 4am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, lane closure and lane closure slip, Local authority road sweeping and litter picking.

• M40, from 10pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M4, from 10pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 7 to junction 8, Lane closure for technology work.

• M25, from 10pm January 14 to 5.30am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure for Hazardous tree removal.

• M40, from 10pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M25, from 10pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures for Urgent carriageway repairs.

• M25, from 11.15pm January 15 to 5.30am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 / M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 lane closures, slip road closures, carriageway closure and diversion routes for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 10pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A404, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 southbound, Handy Cross to Bisham, Lane closure for barrier work.

• M40, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 6, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A40, from 10pm January 18 to 5.30am January 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 westbound, junction Swakeleys to junction Denham roundabout, Lane and carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via National Highways and Local Authorities roads.

• A404, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 Handy Cross / M40, junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 9, Lane closure on entry slip road for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 20 to 5.30am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for Weather station scheme works.

• A40, from 10pm January 20 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 clockwise, junction Denham Roundabout, Lane closures for Cyclical maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound and clockwise, junction Denham roundabout, Lane closures for Cyclic maintenance works.

• A404, from 10.15pm January 21 to 6am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures, slip road closures and diversion route for maintenance work, diversion via National highways network.

• M40, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M25, from 11pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise to M40 southbound,, junction 16 to junction 1 lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm January 23 to 5.30am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure for Weather station scheme works.

• A40, from 11pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 1a lane closures, entry slip road closure and diversion route for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M25, from 10pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to M40 southbound, junction 1a, Lane closure on link road for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 11pm January 24 to 5.30am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure for Weather station scheme works.

• M25, from 11pm January 24 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures for VMSP4 upgrades.

• M40, from 10pm January 26 to 5.30am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm January 26 to 5.30am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10.30pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anticlockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for loop repairs.

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am April 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• M40, from 10pm January 27 to 5.30am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm January 27 to 5.30am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 27 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 27 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.