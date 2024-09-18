Road closures: Dozens for Buckinghamshire drivers over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Buckinghamshire will have 50 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing waits of at least 30 minutes. Another 12 will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M25, from 10.30pm September 15 to 5am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for Urgent drainage works.

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

• A404, from 10pm September 13 to 6am September 16, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A404 both directions Marlow to M40, junction 4 and M40 both directions, junction 4, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for resurfacing work.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 1pm September 12 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Towcester, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A404, from 8pm August 12 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A404 northbound and M40 both directions Handy Cross, Lane closures for resurfacing work.

• M40, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise link road to M40 southbound, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M25, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise link road to M40 southbound, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M40, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 38 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A404, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 18, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A404 northbound, Marlow to M40, junction 4 and M40 southbound, junction 4, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for resurfacing work.

• A404, from 8pm September 17 to 6am September 20, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, Roundabout and lane closures for resurfacing work.

• A40, from 10pm September 17 to 6am September 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M40, from 10pm September 17 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 17 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A404, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A404 southbound, M40, junction 4 to Marlow and M40 northbound, carriageway and lane closures for resurfacing work.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 10 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M40, from 10.15pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A5, from 9.30am September 19 to 3.30pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Little Brickhill - multiway traffic signals for utility repair and maintenance works on behalf of EE Ltd.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M40, from 10.15pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 21 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10.15pm September 21 to 5am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M25, from 10.15pm September 21 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise link road to M40 southbound, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M40, from 10.15pm September 21 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10.15pm September 21 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise link road to M40 southbound, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M25, from 10.15pm September 21 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A40, from 10.15pm September 21 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm September 23 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8A to junction 9, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 23 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M4, from 10pm September 23 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, Lane closure for structure works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M25, from 7pm September 24 to 3am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, mobile lane closures for maintenance work.

• M25, from 7pm September 24 to 3am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, mobile lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 25 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M40, from 9.30pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 1pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, Baynards Green toTowcester, carriageway, layby and lane closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A404, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, Marlow to M40, junction 4, slip road and lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 27 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closures for maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A404, from 8pm September 30 to 4am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, lane closure and lane closure slip, Local authority road sweeping and litter picking.

• A43, from 8pm September 30 to 7am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43, Barley Mow roundabout, Lane closure for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A404, from 8pm September 30 to 4am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 southbound, lane closure and lane closure slips, Local authority road sweeping and litter picking.

• M40, from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A40, from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1a, exit slip closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M25, from 10pm September 30 to 5am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure for technology replacement works.

• M25, from 10pm September 30 to 5am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure for technology replacement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.