Road closures: dozens for Buckinghamshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Buckinghamshire will have 59 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And 17 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

• M4, from 10.30pm April 7 to 5.30am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5 to junction 4B, Lane closures for lighting works.

• M4, from 10.30pm April 7 to 5.30am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 4B to junction 5, Lane closures for Lighting inspections.

• M4, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5, Lane closures for M4 Smart Motorways.

• M40, from 7pm April 7 to 11.59pm April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance work.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 54 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A43, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Towcester, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16 and M40 NW link road lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16 and M40 NE link road lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion Via National Highways network.

• A40, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction A40 to junction 1, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17 and M40 SE link road lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 8 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M4, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M25, from 10pm April 8 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 7pm April 9 to 11.59pm April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance work.

• A34, from 10pm April 9 to 5am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm April 10 to 5am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 10 to junction junction 8a, Lane closures for communication works.

• M40, from 10.15pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 entry slip road, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion Via National Highways network.

• M40, from 10.15pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, at Barley Mow roundabout, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M40, from 10pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 11 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for weather station surveys.

• M40, from 10pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M4, from 10pm April 13 to 6am April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for joint works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M4, from 10.30pm April 14 to 5.30am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 4B to junction 5, Lane closures for Lighting inspections.

• A5, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A40, from 10pm April 15 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 eastbound, junction Denham to junction Swakeleys, carriageway closure and lane closures for urgent resurfacing, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 10pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M4, from 10pm April 15 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for joint works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M25, from 10pm April 15 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M25, from 10pm April 15 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 16 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 16 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 16 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• A404, from 9.30pm April 16 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• A404, from 8pm April 17 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound, M40, junction 4 Roundabout, slip road and lane closured for electrical work.

• M40, from 9pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M4, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for joint works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M4, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, Lane closure on slip road for technology work.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 22 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 22 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A404, from 9.30pm April 22 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 22 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 22 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 22 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• M25, from 10pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure for Red X Enforcement Camera maintenance.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 22 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 northbound to M40 northbound, junction 1a, carriageway closure for maintenance work, diversion via Local authority roads.

• M40, from 10.15pm April 22 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A40, from 10.15pm April 22 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, Lane closures on Denham roundabout, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 10.15pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance work.