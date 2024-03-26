Road closures: dozens for Buckinghamshire drivers over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Buckinghamshire will have 32 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And 11 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A40, from 10pm March 18 to 5.30am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, junction 1 to junction Swakeleys, lane closure for concrete repairs.

• M40, from 7am March 18 to 5pm March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Hard closure for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 29 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 10pm March 25 to 5.30am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm March 25 to 5am March 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, carriageway closure, including M4 westbound and eastbound, junction 4B to M25 clockwise, junction 15 link roads, for cyclical maintenance, diversion via local authorities.

• M25, from 10pm March 25 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, lane closure for cyclic maintenance.

• M40, from 10pm March 26 to 5.30am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Ardley to Brackley, Lane closures for horticultural works.

• M4, from 10pm April 2 to 6am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M40, from 10.15pm April 2 to 5am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M4, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 8/9 to junction 7, Lane closures for technology work.

• A404, from 9pm April 4 to 6am April 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A404 both directions Handy Cross roundabout, Link and lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 4 to 5.30am April 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 15 to M4 eastbound and westbound, junction 4B, link road closures for technology works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M25, from 10pm April 4 to 5am April 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures, carriageway closure and link road closures for testing works, diversion National Highways and local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 5 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A40, from 11pm April 5 to 6am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to M4 eastbound and westbound, junction 2, link road closures for technology works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M25, from 11pm April 5 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, carriageway closure, entry slip road closure and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via local authority and National Highways roads.

• M4, from 10pm April 6 to 6am April 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for Joint Replacement and Waterproofing Work, diversion via Up and over on, junction 5.

• M4, from 10.30pm April 7 to 5.30am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 4B to junction 5, Lane closures for Lighting inspections.

• A43, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Towcester, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16 and M40 NW link road lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16 and M40 NE link road lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion Via National Highways network.

• A40, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction A40 to junction 1, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17 and M40 SE link road lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm April 8 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M4, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 5, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M25, from 10pm April 8 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closures for electrical works.