Road closed after three injured in three-vehicle collision in Aylesbury
The emergency services rushed to a collision in Aylesbury this morning.
Three vehicles collided on the A41 in Aylesbury earlier this morning (July 20), causing a road closure.
Firefighters rescued one man from his vehicle, who sustained injuries in the crash, the two other drivers involved suffered minor injuries.
The Bucks Fire and Rescue Service left the man with paramedics from the South Central Ambulance.
The incident was reported at 11:30am this morning, Thames Valley Police provided the latest update at 12:10pm advising of a road closure.
It is in place from the Miller and Carter Roundabout to the Berryfield Crossroads.
A Police spokesperson advised: "Please avoid the area."