Resident raises alarm over busy Aylesbury roads near schools as council confirms bridge repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A resident has raised concerns with the current set up of busy roads in Aylesbury, that could potentially put pedestrians at risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is calling for Bucks Council to introduce more pedestrian crossings near to the Mandeville School and Ashmead Combined School.

Also he contacted The Bucks Herald after struggling to find someone in local government willing to listen to his concerns. Another issue he had raised via Fix My Street, the council’s online road reporting service, was the decaying bridge in Churchill Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One poster on Fix My Street described the bridge as ‘crumbling’, another said its current condition was ‘appalling’.

Ellen Road near Mandeville School

Bucks Council since confirmed with The Bucks Herald that plans are in place to repair the old railway bridge over the summer.

The authority added that it would need to conduct a feasibility study before making more drastic changes to Ellen Road to address safety concerns. These reports are carried out in areas that are considered a local priority, the council adds.

One of the reasons he believes traffic is dangerous to pedestrians is that drivers travelling through the route are often coming from Ellen Road where lane narrowing bollards can slow motorists’ progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The situation nearby on Ellen Road is made worse by the absolutely absurd set of four road narrowings. These create long queues of traffic at busy times, particularly at the Ellen Road/Hannon Road junction where two lanes of traffic are attempting to get through while having to give way to traffic from the Hawkslade/Stoke Mandeville Hospital direction. They also make it difficult (sometimes almost impossible) for pedestrians to cross the road, as drivers who have been waiting to get through will move as soon as they get a chance. The sensible, and safer, option would surely be to remove the road narrowings and install a proper pedestrian crossing.”

As well as feeling frustrated with the lack of responses he received via Fix My Street, the resident also did not receive a response from a letter sent to the Buckinghamshire Highways team, and he was told via email by the council leader, to contact his local councillors first.

He has only recently received a response from his ward councillors after this newspaper’s intervention.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “We thank the resident for raising concerns and issues on our network within his local area. The road narrowings were put in place on Ellen Road around 20 years ago and are there to reduce traffic speeds and discourage rat-running. There are no plans for their removal currently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As regards introducing traffic calming measures, we approach requests such as these on a case-by-case basis. In general, a feasibility study would need to be commissioned, usually through the local Community Board, if it is considered a local priority. The study would consider the general road conditions, location, traffic and pedestrian volumes, history and infrastructure as part of assessing whether a certain location needs a change in layout to impact driver behaviour and speeds.”

“A reactive inspection was undertaken on the bridge following the Fix my Street report and the repairs needed are planned to take place over the summer. In the meantime, this whole route is inspected monthly and if there are any urgent safety repairs needed, these will be undertaken as appropriate.”