Remains of 5m extinct reptile found in Aylesbury Vale goes on display at nearby museum

The remains of a long extinct animal uncovered in Aylesbury Vale is set to go on display at a nearby museum.

Remains of an ichthyosaur, a large extinct marine reptile that was found in Waddesdon, is part of an upcoming exhibition being held at Oxford University Museum of Natural History (OUMNH).

Archeologists believe the reptile would have been around five to six metres long and they have recovered 18 vertebrae along with several neural spines and ribs. It is believed that the Waddesdon ichthyosaur was likely scavenged by other predators after it died, with the bones scattered across the seabed.

These remains form part of a larger temporary display that is going to the museum in Oxfordshire. They were all uncovered by excavations which took place in Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire, and Buckinghamshire, as part of the HS2 project.

The display, entitled From ‘Flying Steed’ to High Speed: How Britain’s railway development has powered our geological and palaeontological understanding can be found in the Main Court of Oxford Museum of Natural History until October 26.

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd has revealed the fossils also show smaller creatures that would have been hunted by the large reptiles. They said the fossils provide a valuable insight into life beneath the warm seas which covered large parts of central England during the Jurassic Period between 201 million and 145 million years ago.

Alongside the specimens, the display at OUMNH also shows archive material from Professor John Phillips (1800-1874), the Museum’s first Keeper. Phillips was among the earliest academics to embrace the new opportunities for geological study that were presented by the construction of the British railway network during the 19th century, HS2 Ltd has revealed.

OUMNH’s earth collections assistant, Dr Emily Swaby, said: “Through this exhibit in our Presenting case, we can reflect on how the development of Britain’s railway infrastructure has played such a pivotal role in advancing our geological and palaeontological knowledge for more than two centuries.

“Without the efforts of geologists and palaeontologists, from pioneers such as Professor John Phillips to the academics involved in HS2 excavations, who carefully documented and excavated the fossils revealed during these infrastructure projects, our understanding of Earth’s history would be far more limited.”

The spokesperson added: “The oldest ichthyosaur found during the project is thought to date from around 183 million years ago. The remains were discovered near Greatworth in Northamptonshire during the construction of a cut and cover ‘green tunnel’ and consist of a well-preserved section of tail and lower body. It is likely that the animal, which would have fed on crustaceans and fish, was between 3 to 4 metres long, when it died, with the body sinking into the mud where it was then fossilised.”

These fossils were found by engineering geologists working for HS2’s main works contractor EKFB – a team made up of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and Bam Nuttall.

EKFB’s lead geologist, Giles Hemmings, said: “This year marks the 200th anniversary of the first modern railway and it’s amazing to think how much the construction of the railways has contributed to our understanding of Britain’s geology and the prehistory of these islands.

“That’s why I’m so pleased that all specimens uncovered during the HS2 project will be offered to museum collections, including OUMNH, where they can be studied.”