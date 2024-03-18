Relief for motorists as NO Aylesbury routes included in council's full list of planned roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No Aylesbury roads or paths are the subject of road improvement works authorised by Bucks Council this week.

Planned works starting today (18 March), do not include any Aylesbury roads, which represents a rarity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council has released its full list of road improvement projects which will disrupt traffic over the next seven days. Bucks Council’s list does not include roadworks set up by utility companies such as Thames Water.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Here is the council’s full list:

Conventional Surfacing works

-The Spans, Brill – (Monday 11 March to Friday 22 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a 24/7 road closure.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

-Waddesdon Hill, Upper Winchendon – (Monday 4 March to Friday 22 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a 24/7 road closure.

-Kings Road, Chalfont St Giles – (Friday 15 March to Friday 22 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

Footways resurfacing works

-Church Road, Penn – (Monday 4 March to 12 April)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and temporary traffic lights. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Wexham Street, Stoke Poges (Monday 11 March to Friday 29 March)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

Surface Dressing Preparation Works

-Lower Icknield Way, Longwick (Monday 18 March to Friday 22 March)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Billet Lane, Iver Heath (Monday 18 March to Friday 22 March)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Bletchley Road, Drayton Parslow (Monday 18 March to Sunday 24 March)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Ickford Road, Shabbington (Saturday 23 March to Thursday 27 March)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

Micro-Surfacing Preparation Works

-Queensway, Hazlemere (Monday 18 March)

Micro-surfacing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 8:30am and 5:30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Ogilvie Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 19 March to Thursday 21 March)

Micro-surfacing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 8:30am and 5:30pm.

-Whinneys Road, Loudwater (Thursday 21 March to Friday 22 March)

Micro-surfacing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 8:30am to 5:30pm.

Street Lighting Works

-Various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

-Belisha beacons – various locations – upgrade, improvement and re-instatement of beacons, lanterns and posts

-School wig wag units – various locations – upgrade of existing flashing units to Bluetooth technology enabled and corrections / reinstatements to advanced warning signs

Drainage Works

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Bois Moor Road, Chesham Bois (Monday 4 March to Tuesday 23 April)

Drainage repair works using multi-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Hulcott lane, Hulcott (Monday 11 March to Friday 22 March)

Capital drainage improvement works using a road closure. In operation between 9am and 3:30pm.

Structure Works

-A40 Abbey Way Elevated Road/Eden Centre – Mitigation Works – Poundland (Week Commencing Monday 18 March to Friday 5 April)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Localised carriageway repairs including waterproofing and gully work over the structure to prevent further seepage/leakage to Poundland below.