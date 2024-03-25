Record delays on local 'A' roads in Buckinghamshire as wait times increase across UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Buckinghamshire experienced record delays on local 'A' roads last year, new figures show.

It comes as motorists across England encountered more congestion than ever on the strategic road network, which includes local and major 'A' roads and motorways, with the RAC blaming the problem on too many roadworks.

Department for Transport figures show drivers travelling on local 'A' roads in Buckinghamshire were delayed by 34 seconds per mile on average when compared to the pace they would have made if driving at the speed limit in free-flowing conditions.

This was up from 31 seconds per mile the year before, and the highest figure since comparable local records began in 2016.

In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic which saw traffic levels plummet, the average delay for motorists in the area was 33 seconds per mile.

The A4154 saw the greatest delays in Buckinghamshire at one minute and 15 seconds per mile.

Nationally, drivers were held up by 48 seconds per mile on local 'A' roads – the highest figure since 2019.

The figures cover only 'A' roads, which account for around 10% of England's highway network but carry around a third of all traffic.

Meanwhile, factoring in motorways and major 'A' roads, drivers across the country were delayed by a record 11 seconds per mile.

Speeds were measured using samples of vehicles recorded at different times of the day.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: "It’s very concerning to see delays on our most important roads increasing to above pre-pandemic levels and average speeds are dropping.

"With more people than ever working from home at least part of the week and no growth in the number of cars on the road since then, we’re struggling to see what the cause can be other than roadworks."

He added: "Given today’s disappointing findings, it’s more important than ever that National Highways, which is responsible for the strategic road network, is given sufficient funds in the next five-year road investment settlement to tackle these issues head-on."

The data also shows the average speed drivers travelled along local 'A' roads, with the national average falling to 23 miles per hour last year, the lowest figure since before the pandemic.

In Buckinghamshire, motorists averaged 27.4 mph – down from 27.6 in 2019.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "This Government backs drivers, which is why we’re getting on with our plan to invest over £24 billion into our roads to reduce congestion, improve road safety and grow the economy.