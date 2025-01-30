Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chancellor Rachel Reeves backed the East West Rail project during her key speech on the UK’s economic growth delivered to business leaders.

Speaking yesterday (29 January), Ms Reeves mentioned the major railway scheme as a key project to boost business in the UK.

This included accelerating plans to construct a new train station in Tempsford, a village in nearby Bedfordshire, as part of the scheme.

There was however, no mention of further funding or plans to connect Aylesbury and Milton Keynes as part of the scheme.

Proposals revealed by the previous Government in 2023, left Aylesbury out of its initial construction plans listing it as a ‘potential future section’ on the new rail line.

And despite the chancellor underlining the importance of the scheme, as part of plans to create a ‘European Silicon Valley’, Aylesbury remains left out of the scheme that is set to boost nearby Winslow and Milton Keynes.

Other improvements mentioned by the chancellor included reducing journey times between Milton Keynes and Cambridge on the A428 as part of a larger Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor project.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, the county town MP Laura Kyrke-Smith, made the case for the Aylesbury spur. She said: “I’m really pleased to hear the ambitions for the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, which will create great opportunities for my constituents in Aylesbury.

Rachel Reeves delivers a speech on economic growth for Britain on 29 January. (Photo by Peter Cziborra - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I’m particularly keen to see the emphasis on infrastructure and the East West Rail link and I would love to see a rail link from Aylesbury up to Milton Keynes in due course as well.”

Previously the Aylesbury MP has revealed to The Bucks Herald that she has made the case for passenger travel via trains between Milton Keynes and Aylesbury to secretary of state for transport and other senior rail figures within the Government.

Ms Reeves said: “East West Rail will also support vibrant new and expanded communities along the route.

“We have already received proposals for new towns along the new railway, with 18 submissions for sizeable new developments.”

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP.

Trains have started completing the route between Oxford and Milton Keynes and may start transferring passengers later this year.

Aylesbury’s Town Council leader, Councillor Richard Lloyd, wrote to the Government on behalf of his authority urging it to add a train route between Milton Keynes and Aylesbury.

In the open letter, he wrote on behalf of the council, he said: “The existing road network in Aylesbury is fragile and East West Rail has a once in a lifetime opportunity to take thousands of car journeys off our roads and onto rail every year.

“The residents of Aylesbury have over the course of a number of years been paying, via their Council Tax, into East West Rail and to not benefit directly from the scheme does not represent value for money.”

Another key reason the town council is calling for a timeline for when the line can be introduced is the additional pressures that will be placed on Aylesbury once the major housing scheme is completed.

Bucks Council is implementing a Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan, which is a commitment to constructing 30,000 homes in and around Aylesbury over a 20-year period.