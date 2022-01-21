£600k project begins improving cycle routes linking Aylesbury and Wendover and will last for three months

A three-month project costing £600,000, improving cycle routes in Wendover begins on Monday (January 24), Bucks Council confirms.

Included in the project is construction to create new stretches of cycleway, as well as widening and improving existing lanes in the town.

Bucks Council is hoping by improving cycle paths throughout Wendover, more people will choose active, sustainable transport options, more often.

Work will include linking the Amber Way cycleway, which currently goes from Aylesbury to Victory Road in Wendover, to Wendover railway station.

Additionally, there will be a new widened cycleway between Halton Lane and Castle Park Road as well as making improvements and widening along the existing cycleway between Halton Lane and Worlds End Lane.

A new extension to the Amber Way will also connect the cycleway to the schools along Wharf Road.

Councillor Steve Broadbent, said: “We are committed to making it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle – especially for short journeys, and I’m looking forward to seeing these active travel scheme improvements take shape in and around Wendover over the next few months.”

HS2 Ltd has provided a vast majority of the £600,000 costs for the project, spending £500,000, the remaining £100,000 was funded by Bucks Council.

Bucks Council will be updating the construction schedule and informing residents of any traffic management via e-bulletins which can be accessed online here.

Residents can sign up to receive emails informing them of delays and disruption.