Plan to axe London Day Travelcards risks Aylesbury Vale residents being ‘priced out of the capital’

Plans that would stop Aylesbury Vale residents being able to buy Day Travelcards for London travel have come under fire from Bucks Council

The plan by Transport for London to cease sale of Day Travelcards for people travelling into and throughout London was debated at a recent full council meeting of Bucks Council, with overwhelming agreement across all political parties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Council leader Martin Tett has written to the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, insisting he withdraw the proposal immediately.

Currently, Day Travelcards provide unlimited travel on TfL services, including London Underground (Photo: Adobe Stock)

In his letter, Cllr Tett said: “Currently, Day Travelcards provide unlimited travel on TfL services, including London Underground, bus, tram, Docklands Light Railway, London Overground and the Elizabeth line, and National Rail services in London. They can also be used to obtain a one third reduction in River Services fares.

"The proposals to remove Day Travelcards constitute an unfair, unacceptable, and expensive levy on Buckinghamshire residents who wish to travel to London. The proposals have deliberately targeted the removal of the Day Travelcard as a method to generate additional income for TfL.

“It is anticipated by your own consultation that the withdrawal of Day Travelcards will result in rail operators ceasing to sell Zone 1-6 travelcards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This will add barriers and travel friction to journeys to London – running counter to evidence that passenger journeys and the use of public transport are enhanced by improving integrated ticketing, not reducing it.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett

"No regard is given in the proposals for the potential loss of revenue to the London economy that may be caused by the increase in travel costs as Buckinghamshire residents risk being priced out of the nation’s capital. Employers, retail and leisure businesses, theatres and many others may see a reduction in revenue as the people of Buckinghamshire reduce their time and/or expenditure in London.

“The withdrawal of Day Travelcards also risks being discriminatory against Buckinghamshire residents with special needs or disabilities, who until now have been able to buy Day Travelcards for use by those travelling with them and assisting them.”