Petition launched after 'majority' of residents are hit with fines in Bucks town

Residents in a Bucks town are calling for better notice before parking suspensions are put in place.

A petition calls for the council to issue at least one week’s notice before any parking restrictions in Chesham.

It also calls for information to be published on the council’s website about the closures, flyers to be put through residents’ doors, or for the dates to be published in the town council magazine at least one month in advance.

In addition to the improved notice periods, the petition asks that gully cleaning should take place no more than once every six months, to minimise street closures and disruptions.

It said: “Some of the recent gully cleaning efforts that have been happening in Chesham have had a net negative impact on residents.

“There has been insufficient advanced warning about these works taking place, which has left the majority of the street uncleaned and the majority of residents with parking fines.

“There is currently a lot of inconsistency with when notices have gone up, with the latest work giving less than 24hrs notice to residents to move their cars.

“There is also little to no consideration for people who, for a variety of reasons, may not leave their house every day, or who may not be staying at home at that time.”

It argued that better communication and scheduling would reduce the number of fines issued to residents and increase the efficiency of the operations.

It said: “If suspension notices were put up at least a week in advance, as well as information being available online or in the local town magazine at least one month in advance, this would allow people to plan ahead and would improve the efficiency of the cleaning efforts, in addition to leaving fewer residents with parking fines.”

The petition, which remains open until June 17, can be found on the Buckinghamshire council website under the ePetitions section and currently has been signed by 11 people.