One Aylesbury route included in council's full list of roadworks taking place in Bucks this week

One Aylesbury road has been included in Bucks Council’s full list of works planned throughout the county this week.

An ongoing project upgrading the current traffic signals by BC000 B4443 Black Bridge merging with Stoke Road and Mandeville Road continues this week.

Whilst workers are tampering with the current signals, temporary multi-way traffic signals will control traffic in the area.

A number of roads are subject to improvement works this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Bucks Council’s list of roadworks, covers improvement works scheduled by the council only.

It does not include temporary works overseen by utility companies.

Bucks Council’s list includes projects that are weather dependent and therefore subject to change at short notice.

Here is the full list of works planned for the week:

Conventional Surfacing Works

-A41 Bicester Road Woodham (Monday 6 to Saturday 14 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure between 8pm to 6am.

-Farnham Road, Farnham Royal (Tuesday 7 to Friday 10 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure between 8pm to 6am.

-Phase 1 – Tockley Road and Bredwood Close ( Monday 6 to Friday 10 November)

Conventional surfacing works using a full road closure between 7am to 7pm.

Footways Resurfacing Works

-Wellesley Avenue, Iver – Richings Way to Bathurst Walk (Monday 2 October to Saturday 18 November)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi way traffic signals between 8am to 5pm.

-Amersham Road, Chesham Bois - Speed Limit Sign (near Chiltern Road entrance) to The Leys (Monday 30 October to Friday 1 December)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure between 10am and 3pm.

Drainage Works

-Kingsmead, Monks Risborough (Monday 30 October to Friday 15 December)

Drainage works using both a road closure and give and take traffic management between 8am and 5pm.

Network Improvement Works

-A422 Brackley Road, Westbury. from 50m West of Playing Fields Road to 50m East of Main Street. (Monday 23 October to Friday 10 November)

Installation of a puffin crossing.

23.10.23 - 10.11.23: works will be carried out under 4-way lights, 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Highway Traffic Signals

-BC000 B4443 Black Bridge, Stoke Road/Mandeville Road, Aylesbury (Monday 23 October to Friday 10 November)

Upgrade of the traffic signals using multi-way traffic signals.

-Street Lighting – Various locations in Marlow (Monday 23 October to Friday 10 November)

As part of a rolling program of works, street lighting will be replacing various obsolete lanterns across Buckinghamshire starting in Marlow converting 427 lanterns. These will all be upgraded with LED energy efficient lighting achieving approximately 70% energy saving, whilst providing better quality lighting and leading to reduced future maintenance costs.

Road Lining Works

-A40 West Wycombe Road / Oxford Road, High Wycombe (Monday 6 to Saturday 11 November)

Road lining refreshing works using multi-way traffic lights between 9pm to 5am over five nights.

-Beaconsfield Interchange, Beaconsfield (Monday 6 to Saturday 18 November)