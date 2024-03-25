One Aylesbury route included in Bucks Council's full list of roadworks this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Aylesbury route has been included in the full list of roadworks planned by Bucks Council this week.

A road closure will be in place at Friarage Road throughout the week between 10:30pm and 6pm.

Bucks Council’s full list of roadworks does not include work being completed by utility companies such as Thames Water.

Some of the projects greenlit by the council, as part of its road maintenance scheme, are subject to change at short notice and weather dependent.

Here is the full list released by the council for the week starting (25 March):

Conventional Surfacing Works

-Preston Hill, Cherry Tree Walk, Birch Way and Russell Court, Chesham – (Monday 25 March to Tuesday 26 March)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8:30am and 5pm.

-Hill Farm Road, Marlow Bottom – (Monday 25 March to Friday 5 April)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8:30am and 5pm.

Footways Resurfacing Works

-Church Road, Penn – (Monday 4 March to 12 April)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and temporary traffic lights. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Wexham Street, Stoke Poges (Monday 11 March to Friday 29 March)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and multi-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

Surface Dressing Preparation Works

-Hatch Lane and Green End Road, Radnage (Monday 25 March to Wednesday 27 March)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

-Ickford Road and Shabbington Road, Ickford (Saturday 23 March to Wednesday 27 March)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

-Glade Road, Great Hampden (Monday 25 March to Tuesday 26 March)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

-Brays Lane, Hyde Heath (Wednesday 27 March to Thursday 28 March)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Amersham Road, Chalfont St Giles (Thursday 28 March)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Micro-Surfacing Preparation Works

-Minniecroft Road, Burnham (Monday 25 March)

Micro-surfacing preparation works using a road closure. In operation between 11:30am and 2:30pm.

-Victoria Crescent and Marina Crescent, Iver (Monday 25 March)

Micro-surfacing preparation works using a road closure. In operation between 8:30am and 5pm.

-Bulstrode Way, Gerrards Cross (Tuesday 26 March to 2 April)

Micro-surfacing preparation works using a road closure. In operation between 7:30am and 5pm.

Street Lighting Works

-Various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns.

-Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts).

-Various locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal of damaged stumps.

-Belisha Beacons – various locations – upgrade, improvement and re-instatement of beacons, lanterns and posts.

-School wig wag units – various locations – upgrade of existing flashing units to Bluetooth technology enabled and corrections/reinstatements to advanced warning signs.

Drainage Works

-Bois Moor Road, Chesham Bois (Monday 4 March to Tuesday 23 April)

Drainage repair works using multi-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Marlow Road, Cadmore End (Wednesday 27 March to Friday 19 April)

Drainage repair works using 24/7 temporary traffic lights. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

Structure Works

-A40 Abbey Way Elevated Road/Eden Centre – Mitigation Works – Poundland (Monday 18 March to Friday 5 April)

Localise carriageway repairs including waterproofing and gully work over the structure to prevent further seepage/leakage to Poundland below.

Works to be carried out behind existing red/white traffic protection barrier between 8:30am and 5:30pm.

Road Safety Maintenance Works

-Friarage Road, Aylesbury (Monday 25 March to Friday 6 April)

Road safety maintenance works including targeted patching works, high friction surfacing and lining works using a road closure. In operation between 10:30pm and 6pm.

Capital Road Markings Works

-Oxford Road, Denham (Tuesday 26 March to Friday 29 March)