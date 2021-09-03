One Aylesbury road included in full list of construction works throughout Bucks next week

Overnight surfacing work is planned on the A41 in Aylesbury next Wednesday (8 September), a traffic light system will be in effect.

From 7:30pm through to 6:00am on the Thursday morning, traffic lights will be used to slow traffic while sections of the carriageway on Bicester Road is repaired.

Here is the full list of roadworks announced in Bucks by the council for the upcoming week:

temporary traffic lights will be in use in Aylesbury next week

(As always, some of the work is weather-dependent and subject to change on short notice.)

Department for Transport Challenge Fund

-A418, Aylesbury Road, Rowsham – Traffic lights north of Bierton to Wing (Monday 6 September to Tuesday 7 September)

Plane and Patch Resurfacing works to sections of the carriageway using a night time road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am

Conventional Surfacing Programme

-A41, Bicester Road, Aylesbury – Fleet Marston (Wednesday 8 September)

Remedial surfacing works to sections of the carriageway using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:30pm and 6am.

-A418, Aylesbury Road, Haddenham – Low Lane to Cuddington Crossroads (Thursday 9 September to Friday 10 September)

Remedial surfacing works to sections of the carriageway using a night time road closure in operation between 7:30pm and 6am.

-Park Farm Road, High Wycombe – whole length of road (Monday 6 September to Tuesday 7 September)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Chiltern Road, Wendover – whole length of road (Monday 6 September to Thursday 9 September)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Horsenden Road, Pennington Road, Gynant Road and Bradshaw Road, High Wycombe – whole length of roads (Wednesday 8 September to Friday 10 September)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Footway Improvement Works

-London End, Beaconsfield – length of footway (Monday 6 September to Friday 24 September)

Footway Improvement works using localised traffic management and 2 way temporary traffic signals in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Drainage Improvement Programme

-Westbrook End, Newton Longville – approx. 50m either side of bridge (Monday 6 September to Wednesday 8 September)