Numerous roadworks confirmed in Aylesbury as council continues school holiday projects

Bucks Council has confirmed a number of road improvement schemes will continue in Aylesbury next week.

Bucks Council’s latest list of planned roadworks includes a number of projects in the county town. A number of projects are ongoing on key routes in Buckinghamshire with traffic down during the school break.

Each week the authority releases its list of planned improvement works, this list is subject to change at short notice and does not include projects overseen by utility companies.

Here is the full list for the week starting 18 August:

Footways Reconstruction

-Walton Road, Aylesbury (Monday 4 August to Saturday 30 August) Footways reconstruction works using a lane closure and multiple lights in operation between 7am and 7pm, with weekend working.

Tree Works

-Maxwell Road, Beaconsfield (Monday 18 August to Wednesday 3September) Removal of diseased trees and vegetation clearance works using a footway closure and temporary road closure between 7am and 7pm.

Conventional

-Beaconsfield Road, Farnham Common (Tuesday 19 August to Thursday 21 August) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 7am.

-A41 Tring Road, Aylesbury (Monday 11 August to Thursday 21 August) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7pm and 6am.

Carriageway Reconstruction Works

Jubilee Farm Road, Hillesden (Monday 18 August to Friday 22 August) Carriageway reconstruction works using a road closure in operation 24/7 working hours between 7am and 7pm.

Micro Surfacing Prep

-Cannock Road, Aylesbury (Friday 22 August) Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 7pm.

Structures

-Oxford Road Cycle Bridge, Aylesbury (Friday 30 June to Friday 22 August) Replacement of bearings and minor repairs with topcoat painting for the main section of the bridge using a footpath closure with diversions in place for pedestrians. Operation between 9am and 3:30pm.

-Surface Dressing Road Marking and Stud Works (PHASE 2)

-Main Road North, Dagnall (Monday 18 August) Carriageway surface dressing road marking works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Hogshaw Road, North Marston (Tuesday 19 August) Carriageway surface dressing road marking works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Leighton Road, Wingrave (Wednesday 20 August) Carriageway surface dressing road marking works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Stewkley Road, Cublington, (Thursday 21 August) Carriageway surface dressing road marking works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

Plane and Patch

-Wilton Lane, Jordans (Monday 18 to Tuesday 19 August) Plane and patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

-Egypt Lane, Farnham Common (Tuesday 19 to Friday 22 August) Plane and patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

Developer Funded Works

-Churchway & Aylesbury Road, Haddenham - Phase 1 18 August – 12 September Phase 2 Highway improvements to the Churchway/Aylesbury Road junction utilising 24/7 multi-way traffic signals that will be manually controlled at peak times.