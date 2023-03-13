No new road closures in Aylesbury but misery for motorists using the M40, M25 and A40 in Bucks

There are no new road closures in Aylesbury this week but there threatens to be misery for motorists using the M40, M25 and A40 in Bucks.

Drivers in and around Bucks will have 47 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Nine of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys ahead this week.

Thankfully for local motorists, none of the 47 new closures are in Aylesbury.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

While Aylesbury seems to have got off lightly for a change, those using the M25, M40, A40, A5 and A43 all face potential delays due to works and road or lane closures.

The worst delay on the M25 is expected to cause 10-30 minute hold-ups going anti clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15 due to a carriageway closure, lane closures and link road closures for resurfacing works. Diversions are in place via local authority and National Highways roads.

On the A5, ongoing works expected to last until March 21 will cause moderate delays (10-30 minutes) in both directions from the Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Thorn Road Roundabout. A carriageway closure is in place for construction improvement upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

On the M40, until March 15 moderate delays (10-30 minutes) are expected on the M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, due to a lane closure for maintenance works.

The list of road closures across Bucks this week in full:

• M25, from 10.30pm March 12 to 5.30am March 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, carriageway closure, lane closures and link road closures for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority and National Highways roads.

• M40, from 9pm March 12 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm March 9 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 entry slip road, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm March 6 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closures for embankment and pavement works.

• A5, from 8pm November 21 2022 to 6am March 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Thorn Road Roundabout - carriageway closure for construction improvement upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• M25, from 8pm August 11 2022 to 7.30am March 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 5, carriageway closure for M4 Smart Motorways, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further 41 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A43, from 1pm March 13 to 6am June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound, Brackley to Towcester, carriageway, lay by and gap closures due to carriageway construction, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A40, from 10pm March 13 to 5.30am March 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 clockwise, junction 1 Denham roundabout, Lane closures with partial roundabout closure for electrical works, diversion via national Highways roads.

• M25, from 10pm March 13 to 5.30am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 9pm March 14 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures for repair of signal.

• M40, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 entry slip road, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M4, from 9pm March 16 to 5am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 7, slip road and lane closures for barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

• A40, from 10pm March 16 to 5.30am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 clockwise, junction 1 Denham roundabout, Lane closures and partial roundabout closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M40, from 8pm March 17 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2. Exit slip road, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 11pm March 17 to 5.30am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 clockwise, junction 1 Denham roundabout, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm March 18 to 5am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 6, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm March 19 to 5am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 19 to 5am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A404, from 8pm March 20 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 both directions Marlow, slip road and lane closures for street lighting work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9pm March 20 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 20 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 20 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm March 20 to 5.30am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, junction Denham to junction Swakeleys, Lane closures for concrete repairs.

• M40, from 9pm March 21 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 21 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm March 21 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 22 to 5am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 3, Hard Shoulder and lanes closures due to maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound to M25 clockwise and Anticlockwise, link road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 10pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm March 23 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 23 to 5am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 23 to 5am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 23 to 5am March 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 3, Hard Shoulder and lanes closures due to maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm March 23 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 24 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm March 24 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm March 27 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 27 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm March 27 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise link road to M40 northbound, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm March 27 to 5.30am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closures for embankment and pavement works.