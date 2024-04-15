No Aylesbury schemes included in Bucks Council's full list of roadworks this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has released its full schedule of roadworks planned for the week starting today (15 April).

In a rare occurrence the authority’s full list of improvements works does not include any Aylesbury routes.

Bucks Council’s full list of roadworks released every week only includes projects from its ongoing maintenance and improvement schedule. Roadworks which the council approves that are being overseen by utility companies such as Thames Water are not listed.

Here is the full list released by the council:

Plane & Patch Works

-Bourton Road, Buckingham (Monday 15 April)

Plane and patch surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

-Queen Catherine Road, Steeple Claydon (Monday 15 April to Thursday 18 April)

Plane and patch surfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8:30am and 4pm.

Conventional Surfacing works

-Slough Road, Beaconsfield (Monday 15 April)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Winslow Road, Swanbourne (Wednesday 10 April to Wednesday 17 April)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Surface Dressing Preparation Works

-Brays Lane, Hyde Heath (Wednesday 17 April to Thursday 18 April)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Ickford Road/ Shabbington Road (Monday 15 April to Saturday 20 April)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Billets Lane, Iver (Monday 15 April to Tuesday 16 April)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Street Lighting Works

-Various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

-Belisha Beacons – various locations – upgrade, improvement and re-instatement of beacons, lanterns and posts

-School Wig Wag Units – various locations – upgrade of existing flashing units to Bluetooth technology enabled and corrections / reinstatements to advanced warning signs

Footway Works

-Church Road, Penn – (Monday 4th March to Friday 26 April)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and temporary traffic lights between 7am and 7pm.

Drainage Works

-Bois Moor Road, Chesham Bois (Monday 4 March to Tuesday 23 April)

Drainage repair works using multi-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Marlow Road, Cadmore End (Wednesday 27 March to Friday 19 April)

Drainage repair works using 24/7 temporary traffic lights. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

-The Green/ Bovingdon Road, Botley (Monday 15 April to Friday 19 April)

Drainage investigation works using multi-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

-A40 London Road, Gerrards Cross (Friday 19 April to Tuesday 23 April)

Drainage investigation works using multi-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)

Traffic calming works using a combination of both two-way and three-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

Road Safety Maintenance

Main Road North, Ringshall Road, Main Road South & Dunstable Road, Dagnall (Monday 15 April to Friday 19 April)