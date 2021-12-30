New Year roadworks: 13 road closures for Bucks drivers this week

Buckinghamshire motorists who are heading out and about to celebrate New Years with friends and family will have 13 road closures to watch out for this week.

And nine of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

13 roads will be worked on next week in Bucks

• A5, from 8pm September 28 2021 to 6am January 29 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure for safety barrier repairs on behalf of Highways England.

• A43, from 2pm July 26 2021 to 6am March 6 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow to Towcester, carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lay by closures due to carriageway repairs, diversion route via Highways England and Local authority network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A43, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Towcester, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm January 4 to 5am January 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 westbound, junction Swakeleys to junction Denham, carriageway closure for Cyclical maintenance works, diversion via local authority roads.

• A40, from 10pm January 5 to 5am January 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 eastbound, junction Denham to junction Swakeleys, carriageway and entry slip road closure for cyclical maintenance works, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 10pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, Lane closures for communication works.

• M4, from 10pm January 6 to 5.30am January 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5 to junction 4B, carriageway and entry slip road closure for M4 Smart Motorway works, diversion via Highways England network and local authority roads.

• M40, from 10pm January 6 to 5am January 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, carriageway closure for communication works, diversion via Highways England Network.

• M25, from 10pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures for repair of message signs.

• M4, from 11pm January 7 to 5.30am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5 to junction 4B, carriageway and entry slip road closure for M4 Smart Motorway works, diversion via Highways England network and local authority roads.

• A40, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, diversion route, junction 1, From, junction 1 to Swakeleys Roundabout and return northbound to junction 1.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 10 to 6am January 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, A40, junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 10 to 6am January 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.