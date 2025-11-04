New traffic restrictions proposed at accident hotspot on busy Buckinghamshire A-road

Plans have been unveiled to introduce new traffic restrictions at an accident hotspot in Amersham.

Buckinghamshire Council is proposing a series of safety improvements along the A4154 Woodside Road and Plantation Road.

Between 2018 and 2022, there were eight recorded collisions along the 1.4km stretch between the Raans Road roundabout and the junction with Sycamore Road.

The number of crashes has remained consistent in recent years, with no significant changes made to the road during that time.

Acre Wood Nursery School in Woodside Road, Amersham was badly damaged after a Mercedes crashed into one of their classrooms Image: LDR

Council officials said a significant proportion of the incidents involved “vulnerable” road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Woodside Road is a busy urban route linking Amersham and Chesham. It passes through residential neighbourhoods, near schools, a leisure centre, and provides one of the main approaches to the train station.

The road carries around 9,900 vehicles a day, with an average speed of 29mph, although data shows that the fastest 15 per cent of drivers exceed 34.5mph.

Under the new plans, a raised zebra crossing would be installed near 193 Woodside Road, while the existing crossing outside number 88 would be upgraded to a raised controlled crossing.

At the junction of Plantation Road and Woodside Road, a flat-topped hump with an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing is also proposed.

The scheme also includes changes to parking restrictions, with the removal of certain single and double yellow lines to improve visibility and safety for drivers and pedestrians.

However, new “No Waiting at Any Time” restrictions would be introduced at key points near the junction of Plantation Road and Woodside Road.

Buckinghamshire Council says the changes are designed to cut speeds, reduce the severity of collisions and make the route safer for everyone using it.

The authority added that the measures aim to prevent danger to road users, keep traffic flowing safely and smoothly, ensure the plans comply with national road safety laws, and help preserve and improve the character of the local area.

Residents will be invited to have their say during the statutory consultation before a final decision is made.

Comments from local representatives have so far been supportive of the plans. Amersham Town Council said the feedback they have had was “very positive.”

Cllr Mark Roberts and Cllr Kelly Thornton said they did not have any issues with the plans.

Cllr Dominic John Pinkney said he did not have any comments to add on the plans and Cllr Steve Bowles said he has noqueries for the plans.

In 2023 Acre Wood Nursery School in Woodside Road, Amersham was badly damaged after a Mercedes crashed into one of their classrooms.