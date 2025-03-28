New roadworks project in Aylesbury included in council's full list of improvement schemes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new roadworks project is starting in Aylesbury next week, according to Bucks Council’s latest official list.

Coring investigation works is taking place on Cannock Road between Wednesday and Friday next week.

This project is among many authorised by Bucks Council to take place over the coming seven days.

The council releases a full list of the roadworks taking place in Buckinghamshire that it is completing as part of its vast road maintenance plans.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

In the list the authority releases, work that is being undertaken by utility companies is not included.

Here is the full list for the week starting March 31:

Developer Funded Works

-A418 Aylesbury Road, Bierton

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

Traffic calming scheme works using 24/7 Road Closure 7 April to 20 April For more information and contact details visit the Bierton Traffic Calming website.

Coring Investigation Works

-Penn Drive, Denham (Monday 31 March – Wednesday 2 April)

Coring investigation works using give and take traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Windrush Drive, High Wycombe (Monday 31 March – Wednesday 2 April)

Coring investigation works using give and take traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Elizabeth Road, Saunders Wood Copse, Hodges Close, Stokenchurch (Monday 31 March – Wednesday 2 April)

Coring investigation works using give and take traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Peterhill Close, Chalfont St Peter (Tuesday 1 April – Thursday 3 April)

Coring investigation works using give and take traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Wycombe Road, Saunderton (Wednesday 2 April – Friday 4 April)

Coring investigation works using temporary traffic lights and stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Oxford Road / London Road, Saunderton (Wednesday 2 April – Friday 4 April)

Coring investigation works using temporary traffic lights and stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

-Cannock Road, Aylesbury ( Wednesday 2 April – Friday 4 April)

Coring investigation works using give and take traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

Plane and Patch

-Approach Road, Taplow (Sunday 6 April to Friday 11 April)

Carriageway resurfacing (plane and patch) works using a road closure in operation 24 hours.

-Rickmansworth Road, Amersham (Monday 31 March to Wednesday 2 April)

Carriageway resurfacing (plane and patch) works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Whitchurch Road, Cublington (Monday 31 March)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Bennetts Lane, Rowsham (Monday 31 March to Tuesday 1 April)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Greyhound Lane, Winslow (Monday 31 March to Wednesday 2 April)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Cheddington Road, Pitstone (Thursday 3 to Friday 4 April)

Carriageway resurfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Footway Structural Repairs

-Amersham Hill, High Wycombe (Monday 3 March to Friday 4 April)

Footway structural repairs using temporary traffic lights in operation from 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Public Realm Improvement Works

-White Hart Street, High Wycombe (Monday 28 October to Thursday 10 April)

Public realm improvement works including footway widening, carriageway improvements including kerb realignment and drainage improvement works as part of the scheme. All delivered using a series of 24-hour road and footway closures, including nightime and weekend working through to completion.

The works will be carried out in following phases: (Eden service yard will be accessible through Church Street during the road closure.)

Carriageway Phase C - Church Street to Queens Square (carriageway works) Monday 24/03/25 to Monday 10/04/25 24-hr road closure from 7am 24/03/2025 to 11:59pm 31/03/2025

Surface Dressing Prep Works

-Taplow Common Road, Burnham (Thursday 27 March to Friday 4 April)

Surface dressing resurfacing prep works using a road closure in operation between 10pm and 6am.

Drainage Improvement Schemes

-Main Street, Gawcott (Monday 17 March to Friday 18 April)

Culvert diversion works using 2 way lights along Main Street (8am to 4pm) and a 24/7 closure of New Inn Lane for the duration of the works.

-Cholesbury Lane, Cholesbury (Tuesday 1 April to Thursday 3 April)

Drainage - fencing / hedgerow works using two-way lights in operation between 9am and 4pm.

Street lighting

-Countywide electrical repairs – (Monday 2 December to Saturday 31 May)

Electrical remedial works across the county.

HS2 Works

-Rocky Lane, Wendover (Monday 17 February to Monday 18 August)

Road closure of Rocky Lane with a signposted diversion route, various activities around the perimeter of Rocky Lane.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.