New road safety policy would give communities across Bucks a say on speed limits

A proposal to reduce the speed limit on many roads across the county, is set to be introduced by Buckinghamshire Council.

The move follows a campaign by Bucks Liberal Democrats endorsing a key manifesto pledge giving parishes the right to slash speed limits from 20mph to 30mph in their area,

They claim Buckinghamshire Conservatives have been forced to make a U-turn on their opposition to 20mph speed limits after pressure from campaigners, councillors, and residents across Buckinghamshire.

New road safety policy will give communities say on speed limits

The council will now debate and vote on a motion that will allow parishes to implement 20mph speed limits in their localities.

The motion is expected to be carried. However Liberal Democrat Councillor for Wing, Peter Cooper, will be proposing an amendment to strengthen the motion to ensure the ‘Twenty is Plenty’ campaign in Buckinghamshire can hit the ground running, after claims it had been diluted. The amendment can be found on the Buckinghamshire Council website.

Mr Cooper said: “After months of campaigning and consultation with parishes and residents across our county, it is great to see our hard work begin to pay off. A 20mph speed limit would make a world of difference to the quality of life of communities across Buckinghamshire.

"During this year’s local elections, voters raised speeding and air quality time and time again on the doorstep. Being able to deliver on a key campaign promise to voters this early into a council term, while in opposition, is what makes being an elected councillor worthwhile.

"We do, however, need to make sure the 20mph speed limit is implemented properly and with the full endorsement of Buckinghamshire Council. This is why I am proposing my amendment to the original motion. I would urge councillors of all parties to back my amendment so residents’ views and intentions are properly represented in this motion.”

Councillor Adam Poland-Goodyer, Shadow Cabinet Member for Transport, added: “Allowing parishes to implement 20mph speed limits would be a victory for local democracy and residents from Buckingham to Burnham.

"Streets with a 20mph speed limit have less traffic noise, lower emissions and 40% fewer road causalities, improving road safety especially for young children.

"The fact that this motion is even being voted on shows the impact electing Liberal Democrat councillors can make in our area, even in opposition, and we hope to continue delivering for Buckinghamshire residents in the future.”