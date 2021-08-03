New road link and bus service officially launched in Aylesbury

A new road linking the A4157 to the A418 allowing traffic to travel through the area and bypass Bierton village was opened on Friday (July 30).

The Eastern Link Road was opened at its Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury by local MP Greg Smith and Bucks Council officials.

The road opening coincides with the launch of a new bus route, which will connect Kingsbrook residents to Central Aylesbury and surrounding villages.

Officials opening the new bus route

Greg Smith, MP for Buckingham, comments: “It was a pleasure to visit Kingsbrook today, and to officially open the Eastern Link Road, which will reduce traffic through Bierton and allow additional public transport routes to run.”

Housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes contributed to the funding for the new traffic system.

Councillor Steve Broadbent added: “This new road forms part of the Council’s long-term vision for a series of link roads around Aylesbury to support the wider regeneration of the town centre, help drive our economic growth and recovery in Buckinghamshire and generate employment opportunities. I would like to thank all those involved for everything they have done to deliver this important new link for Aylesbury.”

Kingsbrook Parish Council officials were also present at the opening.