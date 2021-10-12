New HS2 construction works starting in Aylesbury Vale affecting travel

New HS2 works is starting in the Chilterns, readying the area for the arrival of tunnel boring machines in 2023.

A 'north portal' site is being readied at South Heath which will take two months, residents were informed by HS2 via email this morning (October 12).

The site is being readied for the offices HS2 is setting up for the extensive rail link construction that will take place in the area.

the area affected

Other work will be completed around the area on internal roads, while soil will be moved in the coming months ahead of the major construction next December.

All HS2 traffic will operate navigating the A413/Link Road roundabout, officials confirmed.

The planned work is scheduled to finish on New Years Eve, the North Portal Tunnel is expected to be 10-miles long on completion.