Yesterday (August 24) the new pathway in Aylesbury connecting the town centre to Waddesdon village was officially opened.

Councillor Steve Broadbent did the honours at yesterday's ribbon cutting ceremony, officially opening the Haydon Hill extension to the Waddesdon Greenway.

The extension means the pathway which starts in Aylesbury Town Centre now goes on for nine kilometres, uninterrupted via the Roman Park Leisure area at Berryfields.

Councillor Steve Broadbent opens the Haydon Hill extension

The recently finished link that was officially opened yesterday is 650 metres in total, going from Gough Road to Haydon Hill to Aylesbury Vale Parkway railway station.

The route connects Emerald Way cycle route through to the Waddesdon Greenway, Councillors advise the route is aimed at commuters, cyclists, walkers and runners.

It includes a new 15-metre long bridge over the River Thame, four new bench seats, additional flood mitigation measures and special solar eye lights to illuminate sections of the pathway at night.

A Council spokesperson said: "The route is the latest addition to the vision of a Buckinghamshire Greenway running north to south right across the county from the Brackley borders to the Colne Valley."

Councillor Broadbent leading officials down the new path

The scheme was funded by a £400,000 grant from the Department for Transport and administered by the walking and cycling charity, Sustrans.

The project was granted planning permission in July 2020, it was designed by Greenways and Cycleroutes who also built the adjoining Waddesdon Greenway.

Councillor Broadbent commented on opening the pathway, saying: "This is a fantastic new asset for both our residents and visitors to use. Not only will it build on the huge success of the Waddesdon Greenway since it opened in 2018, but it now completes a low-traffic route all the way from Aylesbury town centre to Waddesdon village, with an important connection to Aylesbury Vale Parkway station too, which is great news.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved in the planning and construction of the pathway for all their hard work to deliver this fantastic new route to time and to budget."

Louis Devenish, senior network development manager for south of England at Sustrans said: “It’s brilliant to see the Haydon Hill link open for everyone to enjoy.

“Completing the connection between Aylesbury and the Waddesdon Greenway better enables residents and visitors to make their everyday journeys by foot, cycle or wheel, providing links to local employment, amenities and visitor attractions.

“Linking to the Waddesdon Greenway, and realising another section of the Buckinghamshire Greenway, this extension brings us one step closer to our vision of a network of paths across the UK that are safer and more accessible for everyone who wants to use them.”

The Council welcomes use of e-bikes and e-scooters on the pathway.

Bucks Council member Paul Irwin added: "This is great news for residents in Waddesdon, Berryfields and Aylesbury. Not only does it open up additional recreation and leisure opportunities, but it also gives people a new option of getting to work, school and other local amenities rather than starting the car or catching public transport.