New cycle path connecting Aylesbury opens next week

A new pathway will be opened in Aylesbury next week linking Haydon Hill to the Waddesdon Greenway.

Next Tuesday (August 22) the pathway will be officially opened by Councillor Steve Broadbent at 11:15am at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

In total an extra 650m path will be used as a cycleway connecting to the Waddesdon Greenway through to Aylesbury Vale Parkway station.

How the new route works

The extra 600 metre plus pathway means there is now an uninterrupted cycle route from Aylesbury Town Centre through to Vale Parkway station.

Work on the path is finished and it will be accessible to the public from Tuesday onwards.

Bucks Council advises that the route is for cyclists, walkers and e-scooter users.

The opening ceremony will take place on the new cycleway bridge over the River Thame.