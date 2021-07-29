New bus service connecting Aylesbury and Bicester launches this weekend

A new bus service connecting Aylesbury and Bicester launches on Saturday (July 31).

The hourly service will include Bicester Village within its route and runs from Monday to Saturday.

Aylesbury shoppers wanting to go to the famous retail park will need to hail down number 17, Red Rose Travel buses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Rose Travel

Taj Khan, managing director of Red Rose Travel said: “We are really happy to bring back a connection between Aylesbury, Waddesdon & Bicester. Combined with our present route 16, Residents of Waddesdon and Kingswood will enjoy more buses to Aylesbury as well as new opportunities to visit Bicester and Bicester Village.

"The route will add more travel opportunities for our customers using the extensive network of bus routes we provide throughout Buckinghamshire.

"I am also happy to say that there will be further improvements to our network of services from September which will again add more choice and travel opportunities to our customers.”