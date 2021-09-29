New autumn timetable revealed for Chiltern Railway services to and from Aylesbury

A new autumn train timetable means services leaving from Aylesbury will depart a few minutes earlier, Chiltern Railways says.

Commuters are warned that trains will arrive a few minutes later into London when its new 'Leaf Fall timetable' begins on Sunday (October 3).

As well as slower progress into London, Chiltern Railway says trains will depart up to three minutes earlier from Aylesbury Vale Parkway or Aylesbury station.

look out for longer train routes to and from Aylesbury this autumn

The rail service advises the lengthier journeys are designed for autumn safety measures.

As well as Aylesbury, other stations on the Chiltern line will be affected by the protocol. Kidderminster, Birmingham, Stratford-upon-Avon, Oxford, Bicester Village, Banbury, High Wycombe and Princes Risborough trains will be taking a few more minutes to touch down at Marylebone station.

A Chiltern Rail spokesperson said: "Throughout autumn wet leaves fall on the rails and when trains pass over them, it creates a slippery layer on the track.

"This in turn can make it harder for trains to accelerate and brake effectively and in order to run a safe service, drivers need to pull out of stations more slowly and brake much earlier for signals and stations which can lead to slightly longer journey times.

"Customers travelling to and from Marylebone from Oxfordshire, the West Midlands and Buckinghamshire should check train times prior to their journey and passengers are reminded that they should:

-"Allow extra time for their journey,

-"Book tickets via the website or Chiltern App and use contactless payments wherever possible,

-"Check their journey before travelling,