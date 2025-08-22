Multiple Aylesbury Vale road closures announced this autumn for essential works

Drivers across Aylesbury Vale are being advised to plan ahead this autumn, with Buckinghamshire Council confirming a series of temporary road closures to allow for major infrastructure, utility and safety works.

The closures, issued under a string of Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic Orders, will begin in mid-August and run through September, with some works permitted to last for up to 18 months.

Station Road, Quainton – Network Rail bridge works

One of the most significant schemes will see Station Road, Quainton, closed for approximately 326 metres from 1 September 2025. The closure is required to allow Network Rail to remove and replace the centre span of a structure on the route – part of ongoing rail improvement works linked to the HS2 project.

During the closure, traffic will be diverted via Station Road South, Bicester Road, High Street, Aylesbury Road, the temporary HS2 Link Road to Blackgrove Road, Blackgrove Road, The Strand, Lower Street and back onto Station Road.

Access for residents will be maintained where possible.

Watergate Farm Lane, Barton Hartshorn – Anglian Water works

In Barton Hartshorn, Watergate Farm Lane will be closed for 31 metres from 1 September 2025 while Anglian Water undertakes essential works. The official diversion will take motorists via Stratton Audley Road, Mill Lane, Stratton Audley Park, Bicester Road and Buckingham Road.

Westfield Road, Long Crendon – Openreach installation

Westfield Road, Long Crendon, will also be closed for around 904 metres from 11 September 2025 as Openreach carries out works to improve the area’s broadband infrastructure. No formal diversion has been published, but residents are advised to allow additional travel time while the road is out of use.

Main Street, Adstock – Anglian Water scheme

In Adstock, Main Street will be closed for 22 metres from 1 September 2025 for another Anglian Water project. The signed diversion will send traffic along Buckingham Road, Winslow Road, Lower Way, Thornborough Road and Padbury Road.

Little Brickhill Lane, Great Brickhill – National Grid maintenance

From 18 August 2025, Little Brickhill Lane, Great Brickhill, will be closed for 175 metres while the National Grid carries out critical infrastructure works. The diversion will take motorists onto Watling Street, the A5, Fenny Stratford Bypass, Lower Way and Rotten Row.

Shogmoor Lane, Frieth – pole testing

Finally, in Frieth, Shogmoor Lane will be closed for 319 metres from 3 September 2025 while pole testing is carried out. Drivers will be diverted via Skirmett Road, Fingest Lane, Fingest Road, Frieth Road, Spurgrove Lane, Perrin Springs Lane, Ellery Rise and Frieth Hill.

All the orders are scheduled to come into force on the dates indicated and will be “as signed on site.” Although each closure has a maximum legal duration of 18 months, most works are expected to be completed within days or weeks.

The council has advised motorists to check diversion routes in advance and allow additional time for their journeys.